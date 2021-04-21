WATCH | Moonchild Sanelly takes aim at absent fathers
Fans have taken to Twitter to praise Bashiri hitmaker Moonchild Sanelly, after she lambasted fathers who aren't active in their children's lives.
It all began after the latest episode of Moonchild's reality TV show Moonchild Sanelly Woza where she got into a spat with her baby daddy.
In a clip posted to social media that has tongues wagging, the musician got into a heated argument with some stinging blows.
This led to #ThankYouSpermDonor being tweeted by those who agreed with her sentiments.
Moonchild caught wind of the conversations taking place and had more to say on the topic of absent parenting.
“We raise our kids to make better choices than us. But mostly to never attract partners like their dads,” wrote Moonchild.
#thankyouspermdonor— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) April 20, 2021
We raise our kids to make better choices than us
But mostly to never attract partners like their dads🙏🏾💙 https://t.co/MxB5MDDOoR
Earlier this year, Moonchild chatted with TshisaLIVE about her reality TV show and the decision to make her private life public.
“For the longest time, including right now, my whole voice about being free and liberated, and empowering women and anything that society deems as weird, it’s been questioned.
“No-one knows the root of the branches that I am. The reality show gives you a glimpse into what constitutes my freedom and where it stems from because nothing comes from nothing,” said Moonchild.