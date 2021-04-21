WATCH | Moonchild Sanelly takes aim at absent fathers

Fans have taken to Twitter to praise Bashiri hitmaker Moonchild Sanelly, after she lambasted fathers who aren't active in their children's lives.

It all began after the latest episode of Moonchild's reality TV show Moonchild Sanelly Woza where she got into a spat with her baby daddy.

In a clip posted to social media that has tongues wagging, the musician got into a heated argument with some stinging blows.