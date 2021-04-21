'You're messing with the wrong one' — Sizwe Dhlomo hits back at 'self centred' celebs claim

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has hit back at claims celebrities are only interested in promoting their own work.

It all began after Sizwe took to Twitter with a reminder for his followers to keep AKA in their prayers after the tragic loss of fiancée Anele 'Nelli' Tembe.

Though his message may have had good intentions, one tweep didn't think Sizwe was doing this just to support the Tembe and Forbes families.

Replying to the tweet, the user said Sizwe was just like other celebrities who make everything about them.

“I don't mean to sound insensitive but you celebrities like to make everything about yourselves: 'buy my tickets', 'pray for me', but you guys are quick to forget that we too need to be well,” the tweep said.

In a now-deleted response, Sizwe Dhlomo clapped back, reminding the tweep he hasn't actually asked his followers to buy anything from him.

“I've never asked you to buy anything. You're messing with the wrong one,” wrote Sizwe.