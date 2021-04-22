Cassper Nyovest responds to 'underrated lyricist' claims
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has hit back at claims that he's an underrated lyricist, saying that hip-hop industry "gatekeepers" created the narrative.
This after a fan shared a tweet claiming that fellow rapper Zakwe believes Mufasa was the most underrated in the hip-hop game when it comes to his lyrics. It was also claimed that fans believe the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker was a better businessman than a rapper.
Cassper responded to the claims, saying he was far from under-appreciated and his fans know it.
“Let's not get it twisted though, the fans know I'm an elite MC,” said Cassper.
The star also hit back at the "gatekeepers" who believe they can dictate the rules of hip-hop.
“It's the so-called gatekeepers or tastemakers who tried to create the narrative that I can't rap because they were not fans of my music and the fact that I make dance music too,” he tweeted.
The Nokuthula star's fans and critics took to his mentions to weigh in on this 'underrated' chat, check out their responses here:
Dust 2 Dust done proved it. Coz after it, there was no reply pic.twitter.com/g91b1X7eHJ— Alpha&Omega (@iamsliceoff) April 21, 2021
They tried till you dropped that that AMN album https://t.co/8AXeEFWn01— @MO_AFRICA (@just_tshiamo) April 21, 2021
You also got a shout out on the Zakwe nd Duncan album. Ppl know Cassper can rap, they just don't like that he's better than their fav so they hate— Naledi Mayekiso (@TTigersstory) April 22, 2021
Gate keepers everywhere. Imagine not rating someone who sells 68k capacity stadium, are you not mad? https://t.co/DHxpakj62Y— Cute Gangsta🇬🇭 (@Ctee_) April 21, 2021
You are great businessman, you know how to rap but you also know rap in SA doesn't make you rich. Had you kept on releasing the likes of "I hope you bought it" you wouldnt be where you are right now.— Mkhululi_Your Property Guy (@mkhululi_simon) April 21, 2021
The star often speaks out against the elitism that exists in the rap community. After a conversation about amapiano heated up the TL, a genre the star has recently dabbled in, Cassper praised piano stars as anyone can make a hit, regardless of who you are.
“The one thing I love about amapiano is that there are no gatekeepers. Ha gona bosso. It's either your song is hot or it's not!” tweeted Cassper.