Cassper Nyovest responds to 'underrated lyricist' claims

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has hit back at claims that he's an underrated lyricist, saying that hip-hop industry "gatekeepers" created the narrative.

This after a fan shared a tweet claiming that fellow rapper Zakwe believes Mufasa was the most underrated in the hip-hop game when it comes to his lyrics. It was also claimed that fans believe the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker was a better businessman than a rapper.

Cassper responded to the claims, saying he was far from under-appreciated and his fans know it.

“Let's not get it twisted though, the fans know I'm an elite MC,” said Cassper.

The star also hit back at the "gatekeepers" who believe they can dictate the rules of hip-hop.

“It's the so-called gatekeepers or tastemakers who tried to create the narrative that I can't rap because they were not fans of my music and the fact that I make dance music too,” he tweeted.