TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest responds to 'underrated lyricist' claims

"Let's not get it twisted, the fans know I'm an elite MC," he said.

22 April 2021 - 13:00
Rapper Cassper Nyovest opens up about gatekeeping amongst hip-hop artists.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest opens up about gatekeeping amongst hip-hop artists.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest via Mini photography

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has hit back at claims that he's an underrated lyricist, saying that hip-hop industry "gatekeepers" created the narrative.

This after a fan shared a tweet claiming that fellow rapper Zakwe believes Mufasa was the most underrated in the hip-hop game when it comes to his lyrics. It was also claimed that fans believe the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker was a better businessman than a rapper.

Cassper responded to the claims, saying he was far from under-appreciated and his fans know it.

Let's not get it twisted though, the fans know I'm an elite MC,” said Cassper.

The star also hit back at the "gatekeepers" who believe they can dictate the rules of hip-hop.

“It's the so-called gatekeepers or tastemakers who tried to create the narrative that I can't rap because they were not fans of my music and the fact that I make dance music too,” he tweeted.

The Nokuthula star's fans and critics took to his mentions to weigh in on this 'underrated' chat, check out their responses here:

The star often speaks out against the elitism that exists in the rap community. After a conversation about amapiano heated up the TL, a genre the star has recently dabbled in, Cassper praised piano stars as anyone can make a hit, regardless of who you are.

“The one thing I love about amapiano is that there are no gatekeepers. Ha gona bosso. It's either your song is hot or it's not!” tweeted Cassper.

#HandsOffJohnWick — DJ Speedsta gets dragged for dissing amapiano DJs

Mzansi said no to the amapiano hate on the TL!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper Nyovest: 'Arriving home safe after a long drive is a blessing'

Arrive Alive, says Cassper.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Cassper Nyovest hits back at claims he is 'irrelevant'

Hold up: Cassper Nyovest? Not relevant?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. New Sis Vee, who dis? 'The Queen' fans go crazy over Thembisa Mdoda’s new role TshisaLIVE
  2. Chris Q Radebe and his incredible ‘Isibaya’ journey TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu sparks heated HIV convo after posting ARV pills on her TL TshisaLIVE
  4. Here’s what the streets thinks of DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU’s ‘Banyana’ EP TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘She was a beautiful soul’: Nelli Tembe remembered as hard worker not spoilt by ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X