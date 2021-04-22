TshisaLIVE

Khaya Dladla on declining jobs to avoid being typecast

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 April 2021 - 08:00
Actor and presenter Khaya Dladla says he has more to give in his acting craft.
Actor and presenter Khaya Dladla says he has more to give in his acting craft.
Image: Instagram/Khaya Dladla

After leaving Uzalo, actor Khaya Dladla went without big TV roles for a while and has  explained it was deliberate to avoid being typecast.  

Having played Uzalo's GC with finesse, the actor revealed his exit from the SABC1 soapie attracted offers from other productions. However, Khaya told TshisaLIVE most productions wanted him to act in a role that was a version of GC!

“I had to sit out some opportunities because everyone was offering me an opportunity to act as a different version of GC. A GC in a different story but as an artist and as an actor who knows how much more I have to offer, I couldn't allow myself to be typecast in that. I'm a casting director myself so I had to be vigilant to that.”

Khaya said he will always be grateful for the love he's received from the industry — through award nominations — and the love audiences have for GC. However, it was important for him to show them the brilliant GC was not all he has to offer as an actor.

Khaya Dladla's back on 'Uzalo', says there’s a deeper message in GC's return

GC has been a joy to watch and Uzalo fans are glad he's back!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

For the experienced actor, being able to showcase your range as an actor is more important that taking jobs  to put bread on the table. Even when artists found themselves in a financially stressful situation thanks to Covid-19 and the lockdowns that landed in Mzansi the following months, Khaya didn't regret his decision to pass on playing versions of GC in other stories.

His decision soon paid off because he got a chance to show the industry what he's made off as an actor when he bagged the role of Nxebale Ndoda in eHostela where he impressed Mzansi with his skills.

Khaya said for him the lockdown was bad for what felt like a minute or two but in retrospect it was exactly what he needed.

“So 2020 — or let me just say Covid-19 and it complexities — was bad but only for a while. It did more good than bad for me. I am one of the people for whom 2020 was exactly what I needed. I needed to stop, I needed calculate, rethink, restrategise, rebrand and so many other things.

“Lockdown gave me time to nurture my other skills, like being a casting director. This is a skill I’ve been polishing for so long. I am casting director for a few shows now, some new some yet to come. I love it so much, I love giving jobs to people who are deserving.”

Khaya also recently made a comeback on Uzalo as the much loved GC, and he's excited for fans to see what his storyline has in store for them.

'He proposed and I said yes' - Khaya Dladla issa fiancé!

2020 is ending off on a good note for Khaya Dladla and bae Mercutio Buthelezi
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

WATCH | Khaya Dladla reminds Babes Wodumo that she’s loved in heartfelt video

"We love you," Khaya said.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Khaya Dladla talks charity: Even small kind acts can restore a person's hope

"It's a small experience when you look at it, but for them it's a big deal and it makes such a huge change in them," Khaya said.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Khaya Dladla slams celebs living fake rich lives

Khaya says celebs ask for loans just so they can check in at exotic locations and take selfies.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. New Sis Vee, who dis? 'The Queen' fans go crazy over Thembisa Mdoda’s new role TshisaLIVE
  2. Chris Q Radebe and his incredible ‘Isibaya’ journey TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu sparks heated HIV convo after posting ARV pills on her TL TshisaLIVE
  4. Here’s what the streets thinks of DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU’s ‘Banyana’ EP TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘She was a beautiful soul’: Nelli Tembe remembered as hard worker not spoilt by ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X