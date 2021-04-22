Lasizwe says corruption has made people doubtful of good intentions

Media personality Lasizwe believes the scourge of corruption in SA has led people to doubt everything, even if the intentions are pure.

Talking to Twitter, the Fake It 'Til You Make It star lamented the mistrust that has been instilled in South Africans as corruption has taken its hold on the nation.

“The level of corruption in this country has made people doubt everything. Even if you do good by trying to help, people will still doubt how genuine your intentions are, box you in the corruption box and crucify you for trying to do good,” said Lasizwe.

“What a sad generation we live in,” the star added.