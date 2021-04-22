Lasizwe says corruption has made people doubtful of good intentions
Media personality Lasizwe believes the scourge of corruption in SA has led people to doubt everything, even if the intentions are pure.
Talking to Twitter, the Fake It 'Til You Make It star lamented the mistrust that has been instilled in South Africans as corruption has taken its hold on the nation.
“The level of corruption in this country has made people doubt everything. Even if you do good by trying to help, people will still doubt how genuine your intentions are, box you in the corruption box and crucify you for trying to do good,” said Lasizwe.
“What a sad generation we live in,” the star added.
The level of corruption in this country has made people doubt EVERYTHING.— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) April 21, 2021
Even if you do GOOD by trying to help, people will still doubt how genuine your intentions are, box you in the corruption box and crucify you for trying to do GOOD.
What a sad generation we live in.
Though he may have been speaking in general, many took the opportunity to question Lasizwe over the distribution of the more than R2m he helped raise for students last month through the #R10goesALongWay Twitter campaign.
Where is the money finish and klaar🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️, absolutely no need for poems.... money sesi.... pic.twitter.com/fOOcE2d1wt— State owned account (@MbusoNapo) April 21, 2021
We are not doubting,you just failed to keep your promise,you said that you're raising funds for registration now unisa,vaal etc the registration has been closed so unisa and vaal student were not meant to benefit🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/yvU6O2iXF6— Mfanelo Baloyi (@prosper_baloyi) April 21, 2021
However, the star pulled up with the receipts to assure fans that the money he raised is actually helping students, as he had pledged.
Earlier this year, The River actress Linda Mtoba took to social media to air her frustrations on the culture of corruption and lamented how corrupt actions often have no consequences.
“The most infuriating thing about corruption is that who do you tell? Who do you report it to that isn’t corrupt themselves? And even after reporting. What’s gonna happen? What are the consequences?! Nothing,” tweeted Linda.