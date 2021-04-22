Loyiso Gola laughs off 'recycled a joke from Boondocks' claims

SA-born comedian Loyiso Gola has hit back at claims he “recycled” a TV show joke during his Netflix comedy special.

The special, Unlearning, launched in March as the streaming service's first African original for 2021.

While many were impressed with the show, earning Loyiso new fans across the globe, a few claimed he had apparently used a joke from the popular series The Boondocks.

The criticism came up again during an Instagram Stories Q&A session on Wednesday, and Loyiso hit back with another joke.

“I was only trying to save the environment,” he said