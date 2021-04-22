Nandi Madida picks up the fight: 'I want to see free quality education and employment in SA'

Actress Nandi Madida has called for fees to fall at tertiary education institutions in SA, saying it will empower the youth to change their lives and communities.

Taking to Instagram, the star made it clear she hopes for free education for the youth, and for employment to be a priority.

“I want to see free quality education and employment in our country. The youth is asking for a basic right, a noble one as well. To empower themselves and change their lives and the lives of their communities for good,” said Nandi.