Sophie Lichaba on depression: I'd look in the mirror & see a voluptuous woman, not who I really was

Veteran actress Sophie Lichaba has opened up about her battle with depression, revealing it blinded her to how much weight she was losing.

The former Generations star made headlines several years ago when her public struggles with diabetes led to her losing weight rapidly.

In an interview with Radio 2000 on Wednesday, Sophie said the weight loss came at a time when she was in a dark space.

“I was at the deepest point of depression. I can't even explain it. When I think about it, I am like 'God, you saved me' because I would look in the mirror and see the same voluptuous woman. You wear the same clothes, the same style at that size and you still think it is normal. That is how deep it was, I couldn't see a thing."

It was only after Sophie saw images of herself on social media that she realised she might be struggling.

“It was like 'Who are they talking about? They are talking about me!' I snapped out of it. Nobody came to me, no friends came to me, and said 'I think you are losing weight too rapidly'. Are you still on that diet?"

The actress admitted the hardest part was realising she was a “skeleton”, and urged people to be kinder to those who were struggling.

Sophie's rapid weight loss resulted in her being the target of several death hoaxes last year.

At the time she told TshisaLIVE the bullying affected her and her family.

“My kids, it affected them because sometimes they would be like 'why would so many people say this? Is it true? Are you dying? Is there something that you are not telling us?' People don't realise that you are human and go through human pain, like anybody else.”

The reports also angered Sophie's husband, Max Lichaba, who took to social media to lambaste those spreading the rumours.

“I do not think it's funny or good to put nonsense like this about someone when she [has] not died. My wife is with me now and [these] nonsense messages must stop. Tell me how you would feel if someone said you are dead when you are not?”