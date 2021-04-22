WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu pays girl R500 to do her hair to help empower her
Media personality and socialite Zodwa Wabantu paid a young woman R500 to braid her hair so she wouldn't be tempted to seek financial assistance of men.
Zodwa recently announced she would be taking her popular poultry business to her community and has truly put her money where her mouth is.
In a video shared on Instagram, the star said she paid the girl R500 for her services to purchase essential items. She said she hopes that by helping, she would keep the young girl “off men” who may have offered her the money instead.
“[I] called any young girl and asked, 'Do you know how to braid?' So that a R500, she can take it home and buy herself pads, roll-on [deodorant], airtime,” wrote Zodwa.
Watch the video below:
Zodwa, who is known to speak out against issues affecting society, made headlines earlier this week when she called for an end to stigma around HIV/Aids and ARV treatment.
This after the controversial entertainer shared a video clip from her show Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored, showing how people reacted when she accidentally dropped a bunch of ARV pills, which she refers to as “amaJacksons”.
The video clip, followed by an Instagram post where she asked people what time they took their ARVs, sparked a fiery debate on the TL.
“Whether I have HIV or not, is not for anybody but the person I'm f***ing to know. However, I want the conversation about taking ARVs to start because it can save lives,” she told TshisaLIVE.
“People are dying when there's medication that can save them. People are dying because they are scared of stigma attached to taking amaJacksons, and that's a shame because these people could choose life.
“There is nothing sadder than people dying because they are scared of how others will react or what others will say if they see their pills.”