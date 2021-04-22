WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu pays girl R500 to do her hair to help empower her

Media personality and socialite Zodwa Wabantu paid a young woman R500 to braid her hair so she wouldn't be tempted to seek financial assistance of men.

Zodwa recently announced she would be taking her popular poultry business to her community and has truly put her money where her mouth is.

In a video shared on Instagram, the star said she paid the girl R500 for her services to purchase essential items. She said she hopes that by helping, she would keep the young girl “off men” who may have offered her the money instead.

“[I] called any young girl and asked, 'Do you know how to braid?' So that a R500, she can take it home and buy herself pads, roll-on [deodorant], airtime,” wrote Zodwa.

Watch the video below: