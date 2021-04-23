LISTEN | Boity addresses criticism of her cider range

Bakae hitmaker Boity Thulo has responded to criticism about the price of her range of alcoholic and nonalcoholic cider.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE on the TshisaPOD series, Boity said she was aware of the negative commentary around the R200 per six pack price tag, as well as the range being sold exclusively at Shoprite Liquor.

However, the star believes the drink is well worth the price.

“I know there was a lot of criticism of the price, but there was also a lot of support. People were saying the BT signature obviously is less than other drinks on the market and for me, I think we have created a really premium drink. It's for a discerning palette.

“We felt like while it may not appeal to everyone, I felt like everyone is getting good value from BT Signature. Because, even if you taste it, you can taste the difference. I definitely think it's worth the price, for sure,” said Boity.

Listen here: