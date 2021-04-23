WATCH | Mihlali heats up screens with cameo on 'Rhythm City'
After dominating YouTube and the make-up world, Mihlali Ndamase is here to take over the small screen.
The star, who entertains audiences around the world with her brilliant YouTube tutorials and skits made an appearance on popular e.tv soapie Rhythm City on Thursday night.
In one scene, recorded and posted by Mihlali on Twitter, the star could be seen chatting with a friend.
Mihlali was pretty chuffed with the appearance, telling fans she was now adding acting to her CV.
As she adds ‘Actress’ to her bio 💁🏽♀️✨ #RhythmCity pic.twitter.com/0CW2G4PRtt— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) April 22, 2021
While many were happy for her, a few said she could not act and was given the gig because of her internet fame.
She responded with a bit of spice.
Still, most of the streets were in meltdown mode, praising the star and calling for her to be given a permanent role on the show.
Here are some of the reactions:
I Just saw @mihlalii_n on Rhythm City I'm screaming 😭😭😭😂 it's like i know her personally— AGAPE TIMBELA🌈 (@timbela_agape) April 22, 2021
Me watching Rhythm City:— pretty ricky (@TanatswaHama) April 22, 2021
“Omg it’s Mihlali” pic.twitter.com/qCLMWRoSBe
If they thought I am gonna start watching #RhythmCity just because there is Mihlali they are damn right!. Ndipha ngomso lo— Noluthando Gatya (@GatyaNoluthando) April 22, 2021
I want Mihlali to win a SAFTA award for best actress just to give haters that shock. 🕯️🕯️ https://t.co/TXNbLJYc07— girl before a mirror. (@lihlendlovu__) April 22, 2021
Whether you like her or not Mihlali is out there making lots of money. Infact akayo Mali soze simthande sonke 🤞. https://t.co/ofPDx33Ufj— Mzabalazo®🇿🇦 (@sbuleloMgqobozi) April 22, 2021
Did Rhythm City get Mihlali to increase their ratings/viewings? .. smart, love it! Worked for them!— 𝙼. Kutloano (@MoloiKuutloano) April 22, 2021
Mihlali started on YouTube and didn’t look down on it. Now she’s leveraging her social media presence to land TV gigs. Take noted. Don’t hate. Emulate.— Tiisetso (@Tiisetso13) April 23, 2021
My girl making moves! Saze saba ba e tv siba ncane chomyeee! I is proud Sis @mihlalii_n— #FleekMeUp_@MaemiKin (@MaemiKindness67) April 22, 2021
You that City Girl💯🤟💃🥂 #mihlali https://t.co/MHcjB6KWS0
Nah fam let it go ..most of th people that watch etv don't know mihlali ..so they would make money anyway wether talented or not ..but let's respect the art of TV— oros (@ross_rori) April 22, 2021