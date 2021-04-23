WATCH | Mihlali heats up screens with cameo on 'Rhythm City'

After dominating YouTube and the make-up world, Mihlali Ndamase is here to take over the small screen.

The star, who entertains audiences around the world with her brilliant YouTube tutorials and skits made an appearance on popular e.tv soapie Rhythm City on Thursday night.

In one scene, recorded and posted by Mihlali on Twitter, the star could be seen chatting with a friend.

Mihlali was pretty chuffed with the appearance, telling fans she was now adding acting to her CV.