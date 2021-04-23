TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mihlali heats up screens with cameo on 'Rhythm City'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
23 April 2021 - 10:00
Mihlali made an appearance on popular e.tv soapie 'Rhythm City' on Thursday night.
Image: Rhythm City Twitter

After dominating YouTube and the make-up world, Mihlali Ndamase is here to take over the small screen.

The star, who entertains audiences around the world with her brilliant YouTube tutorials and skits made an appearance on popular e.tv soapie Rhythm City on Thursday night.

In one scene, recorded and posted by Mihlali on Twitter, the star could be seen chatting with a friend.

Mihlali was pretty chuffed with the appearance, telling fans she was now adding acting to her CV.

While many were happy for her, a few said she could not act and was given the gig because of her internet fame.

She responded with a bit of spice.

Still, most of the streets were in meltdown mode, praising the star and calling for her to be given a permanent role on the show.

Here are some of the reactions:

