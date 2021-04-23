Zoleka Mandela is smitten with her Xhosa king: 'Just date me forever'

Zoleka Mandela is in love and she didn't even see it coming. The author and activist opened up about her bae, saying she had vowed to never date a Xhosa man because she didn't want a male version of herself, until she found herself head over heels with one a few months ago.

“What have you done to me! Like, actually just date me forever! I don’t care what I said a few months ago, the Devil is such a liar and you’ve changed my mind,” she said.

In a lengthy post, Zoleka said her bae is genuine and he never makes her feel like she needs to change anything about herself, and they have a lot in common.

“Like me, when you’re done — you’re really done and so incredibly bossy too. You love and feel just as intensely as I do, hot and sexy AF (all the time) and are pretty much everything you think and say you are, just like me. Also, we both don’t like being told what to do, we prefer our own company and act before we think!”