Rasta, is that you? - DJ Zinhle shocked by drawing moemish of her
DJ Zinhle found herself the victim of a Rasta-like moemish on the TL recently, when a fan sketched a portrait of the star that left her shooketh.
Funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has had the national tender of butchering celebs in paintings, but may have some competition from a social media user who rolled up in Zinhle's mentions with her tribute.
Posting a picture of her drawing, fans asked if Zinhle liked the portrait.
@DJZinhle hi miss jiyane. Do you like my art. Ngikukhiphile uyabo. Lol pic.twitter.com/eu5BVb1T2m— Hotgoat (@Hotgoat3) April 18, 2021
The Umlilo star was gracious enough not to criticise it, but admitted it left her feeling unsure whether she should laugh or cry.
Angaz noma ngikhale noma ngihleke.. https://t.co/m4e5Zqoodg— #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) April 18, 2021
The Twitter art police were also split. Some encouraged the fan to keep practising, while others thought it was a waste and the aspiring artist should rather use the pencils for something other than drawing.
One fan thought the portrait should be used on the local version of E! Entertainment's Celebrity Game Night, but another thought the artist was just pulling “Rasta tendencies”.
I think its not bad. You just need to keep practicing. Uzoba perfect one day— drunk tweets (@shedrankgin) April 18, 2021
Hewethu khawuzame futhi 😅😅🚶♀️ pic.twitter.com/MQrzS6JtqR— @Presh_God first🛡️♥️,ZeeNation🔥,⭐️ (@Presh_amazing) April 18, 2021
You know if the tweet had said hey look what my child/ Lil bro drew this would've been the cutest thing ever, otherwise it's just disrespectful Rasta tendencies pic.twitter.com/1Hf6eYtIFl— Mvundlane wasoKhabeni (@OkaMdineka4life) April 18, 2021
When I'm hurt but I want to laugh🤣 pic.twitter.com/MHhCJ1HLUg— John_Manzuckic (@John_Manzuckic) April 18, 2021