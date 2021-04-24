TshisaLIVE

Rasta, is that you? - DJ Zinhle shocked by drawing moemish of her

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
24 April 2021 - 10:00
DJ Zinhle was shocked at the portrait of her.
Image: DJ Zinhle's Instagram

DJ Zinhle found herself the victim of a Rasta-like moemish on the TL recently, when a fan sketched a portrait of the star that left her shooketh.

Funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has had the national tender of butchering celebs in paintings, but may have some competition from a social media user who rolled up in Zinhle's mentions with her tribute.

Posting a picture of her drawing, fans asked if Zinhle liked the portrait.

The Umlilo star was gracious enough not to criticise it, but admitted it left her feeling unsure whether she should laugh or cry.

The Twitter art police were also split. Some encouraged the fan to keep practising, while others thought it was a waste and the aspiring artist should rather use the pencils for something other than drawing.

One fan thought the portrait should be used on the local version of E! Entertainment's Celebrity Game Night, but another thought the artist was just pulling “Rasta tendencies”.

