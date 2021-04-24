SNAPS | It’s a boy! Actress Relebogile Mabotja shares gender reveal pics

TshisaLIVE

Relebogile Mabotja is going to be a mommy to a baby boy.
Image: Via Instagram

Media personality Relebogile Mabotja has shared the gender of her baby, and she's super excited about it.

The media personality took to social media last month to post snaps showing her heavily pregnant and shared the happy news that she had a bun in the oven.

“Can’t believe I booked the coolest gig during the toughest year! Wish me luck with my new boss. We cannot wait to meet you, Nunu.’’ she captioned the photo.

And now, at 34 weeks, Relebogile has indicated that the go to colour for the pressies her loved ones are probably excited to buy is blue.

Relebogile shared snaps from her gender reveal where she confirmed that she's carrying a baby boy!

Check out her joy as she found out the gender in the snaps below:

Speaking to Sowetan, Relebogile said she was looking forward to bonding with her little one.

“I’m looking forward to the sleepless nights and getting to know my little person. I am definitely excited to hold my lockdown baby.

“We might plan as human beings when to have kids but God’s timing is always perfect. If I am called to take on this role (of being a mother), now it is the right time,” Mabotja said.

