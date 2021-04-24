Sophie Lichaba’s prayer for GBV victims

Former Generations star and businesswoman Sophie Lichaba has shared her heartbreak over the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in SA, offering a prayer for a nation in distress.

Taking to Instagram, Sophie dedicated the song You Know My Name by Tasha Cobbs to “all the broken women who forgot their name and forgot whose daughter they are”.

She also thanked God for “ensuring we, as women, teach our girl children not to sell themselves to adultery, to love and respect themselves and their future enough to say no, not me”.

Sophie asked for the heart of every home wrecker to be “cleansed” so they could see the pain they cause entire families.

“May the grown women who wreck homes be reminded of sisterhood in its true sense. Restore what was stolen, Lord.”

Sophie cautioned men not to think they were too strong to fall, and prayed women have the strength to fight.

“Yesterday was the last time you touched God’s child and got away with it. You stopped there. Our Father, our God, is coming after you!” she warned.

Sophie ended her prayer by thanking God for restoring broken women, urging them to know their worth.

“Grant them the courage and strength to know their worth, and walk away and know their faith in you will open their eyes to face and fight for themselves and their children.”