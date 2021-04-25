Unathi Nkayi advises fan to lose weight without depending on any product

Media personality Unathi Nkayi has shared vital fitness advice with her followers, hoping to help them remove the shackles of spending a fortune on products promising them results when they are trying to lose weight.

As winter creeps closer and it gets harder and harder for people to make it to the gym, Unathi has been encouraging people to keep working on becoming healthy and fit versions of themselves.

Taking to Instagram with a throwback snap, comparing her 2011 body to the 2021 version, Unathi encouraged her followers to prioritise themselves to do what they need to do to maintain their joy.

“2021 vs 2011. Always put yourself first. The ones who expect from you will call you selfish. The ones who don’t have the courage to do it but secretly envy you will call you reckless. You cannot give what you do not have.

“Do you and be kind to you because you are the only you you will ever be,” Unathi said.