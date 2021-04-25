TshisaLIVE

Unathi Nkayi advises fan to lose weight without depending on any product

“Stop using products, stop please. Eat healthy and clean and you will lose the weight”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
25 April 2021 - 11:00
Unathi is getting the best of both worlds - food and exercise - and wants the same for others.
Image: Instagram/Unathi Nkayi

Media personality Unathi Nkayi has shared vital fitness advice with her followers, hoping to help them remove the shackles of spending a fortune on products promising them results when they are trying to lose weight.

As winter creeps closer and it gets harder and harder for people to make it to the gym, Unathi has been encouraging people to keep working on becoming healthy and fit versions of themselves.

Taking to Instagram with a throwback snap, comparing her 2011 body to the 2021 version, Unathi encouraged her followers to prioritise themselves to do what they need to do to maintain their joy.

2021 vs 2011. Always put yourself first. The ones who expect from you will call you selfish. The ones who don’t have the courage to do it but secretly envy you will call you reckless. You cannot give what you do not have.

“Do you and be kind to you because you are the only you you will ever be,” Unathi said.

One of the first comments was a woman who told Unathi how the Kaya FM personality was her inspiration. The woman explained that she had been going the route of spending money on products to help her lose weight and nothing ever came of them. However, using Unathi as inspiration, she had done so much better than she expected.

Unathi took the opportunity to further motivate her and told her to cut out using products in her health and fitness journey.

“Stop using products, stop please. Eat healthy and clean and you will lose weight. Cut down on sugar, wheat and dairy and the weight will fall off. You cannot out-gym a bad diet and you cannot eat products to minus a bad diet,” Unathi advised.

