WATCH | Amapiano has these men dancing in towels in streets of America
We all know the power of the yanos when it comes to the groove but local fans were pleasantly surprised to see how big it is overseas, even causing grown men to dance in the streets in their towels to its tune.
A video of three men dancing to amapiano while crossing a street in America went viral this week. In it, the men jive to Woza by Mr JazziQ, Kabza de Small and Lady Du, feat Boohle.
They are joined by several people dressed real fancy and trying to keep up with the moves.
Meanwhile ko Washington-USA dancing to Amapiano 🤣🤣🤣— CyberBullying Defense Force SA 🇿🇦🕒 (@Omilly_N) April 19, 2021
Amapiano to the world 💃💃 pic.twitter.com/c8Z9h5LqKQ
The clip was watched more than 250,000 times in the first 24 hours and was shared by amapiano stans, including rapper Cassper Nyovest.
Many have praised the group's slick dance moves, while some said it went downhill when the others joined.
A few said such scenes would never happen in SA because of taxi drivers.
Either way, Mzansi is ready to welcome the men to our shores once aunty 'rona has left.
Cava the comments:
Am I the only one who has a lot of questions, Why are they wearing towels? Where are they going? From where? And then the other group of people seem like they from a wedding but.... pic.twitter.com/vwArHnk0LB— 𝕸adam 𝕾peaker (@KSekgetle) April 20, 2021
Everything was going well until kungene abelungu 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/eRYGbeaUrM— iThole (@QinisoTMagubane) April 20, 2021
Ubab Dlhamini will shame them very fast in a hurry pic.twitter.com/4UHO2UMOZD— Molefi Thabiso (@molefithabiso94) April 21, 2021
Imagine trying this here in SA, awuthukwanga maan zii Taxi drivers "Heeey wena suka endleleni mdidi wenja" pic.twitter.com/Jp1ZP0nDKL— Melisizwe (@Msunu_wabelungu) April 20, 2021
She caught that wave real quick, she a real one. pic.twitter.com/CVDDPU14NN— Mphatso Ngalauka (@Ngalauka_Mpha) April 20, 2021
i'm moving to Washington to start a dance school, yini lamasimba? pic.twitter.com/Urni2uIe5a— m i h l a l i (@officialmihlali) April 19, 2021
😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣Amapiano wethu bandla... You now American I wonder if the accent is still South African pic.twitter.com/4DgcxHTdQD— Malome_Abdul🧜♂️ (@SiR_MelGZA) April 20, 2021
Abelungu will ruine everything pic.twitter.com/HEtJal6Se4— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) April 20, 2021