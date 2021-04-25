WATCH | Amapiano has these men dancing in towels in streets of America

TshisaLIVE

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
25 April 2021 - 08:00
Three men in towels stopped traffic with their dance moves, and drew a few bystanders in on the act.
We all know the power of the yanos when it comes to the groove but local fans were pleasantly surprised to see how big it is overseas, even causing grown men to dance in the streets in their towels to its tune.

A video of three men dancing to amapiano while crossing a street in America went viral this week. In it, the men jive to Woza by Mr JazziQ, Kabza de Small and Lady Du, feat Boohle.

They are joined by several people dressed real fancy and trying to keep up with the moves.

The clip was watched more than 250,000 times in the first 24 hours and was shared by amapiano stans, including rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Many have praised the group's slick dance moves, while some said it went downhill when the others joined.

A few said such scenes would never happen in SA because of taxi drivers.

Either way, Mzansi is ready to welcome the men to our shores once aunty 'rona has left.

Cava the comments:

