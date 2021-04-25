WATCH | Amapiano has these men dancing in towels in streets of America

We all know the power of the yanos when it comes to the groove but local fans were pleasantly surprised to see how big it is overseas, even causing grown men to dance in the streets in their towels to its tune.

A video of three men dancing to amapiano while crossing a street in America went viral this week. In it, the men jive to Woza by Mr JazziQ, Kabza de Small and Lady Du, feat Boohle.

They are joined by several people dressed real fancy and trying to keep up with the moves.