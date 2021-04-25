When and what cinemas? More deets on MacG’s big screen interview with Zola 7

WHY ZOLA?

“He’s celebrating 20 years in the industry this year and it’s also his 44th birthday just before the screening, so it feels like exactly the right time to do something completely out of the box.

Zola has been one of the most looked-up- to people in Mzansi for two decades and has a lot of wisdom to share. I can’t think of a better way to share it,” MacG said in a statement.

WHEN WILL IT AIR?

In a SA first, MacG's podcast will air at flagship Ster Kinekor cinemas on Thursday, April 29.

WHICH CINEMAS WILL BE SCREENING THE INTERVIEW?

Fans can grab their popcorn and head to Durban Gateway, Cape Town Tygervalley and Joburg Sandton cinemas.

WHAT TIME?

It starts at 7.30pm, so make sure you are not late.

HOW LONG WILL IT RUN?

For just under one hour

WHAT IS ZOLA GOING TO SPEAK ABOUT?

The interview was filmed, surrounded by luxury vehicles, at high-end coffee bar Cafe JCM in the middle of a Newtown motor dealership.

In it, Zola offers a string of stories about how he got started in his career, the ups and downs of his time with Ghetto Ruff and the background to making the classic Sana Lwami with Unathi.