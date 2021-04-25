When and what cinemas? More deets on MacG’s big screen interview with Zola 7
Podcast and Chill host MacG will take over cinemas next week when his interview with Zola hits the big screen in three major cities.
The podcast host was over the moon when he announced the move earlier this month, calling it “iconic”.
“We did an epic — well I think it's epic — let me not even say epic, rather iconic interview with Zola 7. We hit up our good friend at Ster-Kinekor and we going to premier the Zola 7 interview in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg,” MacG said at the time.
More details about the interview were released this week. Here's the tea:
WHY ZOLA?
“He’s celebrating 20 years in the industry this year and it’s also his 44th birthday just before the screening, so it feels like exactly the right time to do something completely out of the box.
Zola has been one of the most looked-up- to people in Mzansi for two decades and has a lot of wisdom to share. I can’t think of a better way to share it,” MacG said in a statement.
WHEN WILL IT AIR?
In a SA first, MacG's podcast will air at flagship Ster Kinekor cinemas on Thursday, April 29.
WHICH CINEMAS WILL BE SCREENING THE INTERVIEW?
Fans can grab their popcorn and head to Durban Gateway, Cape Town Tygervalley and Joburg Sandton cinemas.
WHAT TIME?
It starts at 7.30pm, so make sure you are not late.
HOW LONG WILL IT RUN?
For just under one hour
WHAT IS ZOLA GOING TO SPEAK ABOUT?
The interview was filmed, surrounded by luxury vehicles, at high-end coffee bar Cafe JCM in the middle of a Newtown motor dealership.
In it, Zola offers a string of stories about how he got started in his career, the ups and downs of his time with Ghetto Ruff and the background to making the classic Sana Lwami with Unathi.
WHERE CAN I GET TICKETS?
Tickets are available on the DigiTicket App
HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?
Tickets cost R80 each
BUT WHAT ABOUT COVID-19? HOW MANY PEOPLE WILL BE THERE?
Safety protocols including social distancing and sanitising will be enforced, while everyone will be required to wear masks, as per government regulations.
The maximum capacity of the cinema will be limited and seats will be reserved to allow social distancing in the theatre.
WHAT SHOULD I WEAR?
Go glam or casual. Wear traditional to celebrate Zola or keep it chilled with the Chillaz- the choice is up to you.