TshisaLIVE

‘Congratulations are in order’ - Celebs celebrate SA’s Oscar win

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
26 April 2021 - 14:00
Lady Zamar took to social media to celebrate the win.
Lady Zamar took to social media to celebrate the win.
Image: Instagram/Lady Zamar

Some of Mzansi’s famous faces have joined the chorus of celebrations after the SA Netflix  documentary My Octopus Teacher won the Oscar for Best Documentary Film on Monday.

The film has won more than 20 international awards and became the first nature documentary to win an Academy Award since The Cove in 2010.

Co-directors Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed accepted the iconic gold statuette at the  awards ceremony in Los Angeles. 

In their acceptance speech Pippa said she was “overwhelmed” by an “honour we never dreamed possible”.

“In many ways this is a tiny personal story that played out in sea forest at the very tip of Africa, but on a more universal level I hope it provided a glimpse of a different type of relationship between human beings and the natural world.”

Social media has been flooded with messages of congratulations for the team who worked on the film, with the film charting high on the local Twitter trends list.

Among those celebrating the win were musicians Loyiso Bala and Lady Zamar.

Radio personality Nick Hamman congratulated the team for putting “another South African Oscar in the bag”.

Actor Siv Ngesi posted the win on his Instagram Stories and said it made him proud to be South African.

Siv Ngesi's Instagram Stories post.
Siv Ngesi's Instagram Stories post.
Image: Siv Ngesi's Instagram

Veteran musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse said it was “amazing news” and congratulated all involved.

‘An honour we never dreamed possible’: Oscar for SA’s ‘My Octopus Teacher’

The SA Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher won the Oscar for Best Documentary Film feature early on Monday morning.
Lifestyle
9 hours ago

We're never eating octopus again, say fans of SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher'

Filmmakers Craig Foster and Pippa Ehrlich on the 'emotional' journey of turning a personal project into an Oscar-nominated nature film
Lifestyle
6 days ago

WATCH | SA’s ‘My Octopus Teacher’ among big winners at the Baftas

The local nature film came tops in the documentary category and 'Nomadland' was the overall top performer.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Filmed in SA: Netflix collaborates with SA Tourism

Streaming service Netflix SA and SA Tourism have agreed to explore joint opportunities to showcase stories made in the country and spanning culture, ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Amapiano has these men dancing in towels in streets of America TshisaLIVE
  2. Here’s why these six celebs won’t appear on MacG’s podcast TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Somizi shares how he copes when going through the most TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Boity addresses criticism of her cider range TshisaLIVE
  5. Khaya Dladla on declining jobs to avoid being typecast TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
'I can do it, I just do it differently': Former Paralympian now breaking ...
X