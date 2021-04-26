‘Congratulations are in order’ - Celebs celebrate SA’s Oscar win
Some of Mzansi’s famous faces have joined the chorus of celebrations after the SA Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher won the Oscar for Best Documentary Film on Monday.
The film has won more than 20 international awards and became the first nature documentary to win an Academy Award since The Cove in 2010.
Co-directors Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed accepted the iconic gold statuette at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
In their acceptance speech Pippa said she was “overwhelmed” by an “honour we never dreamed possible”.
“In many ways this is a tiny personal story that played out in sea forest at the very tip of Africa, but on a more universal level I hope it provided a glimpse of a different type of relationship between human beings and the natural world.”
Social media has been flooded with messages of congratulations for the team who worked on the film, with the film charting high on the local Twitter trends list.
Among those celebrating the win were musicians Loyiso Bala and Lady Zamar.
Huge Congratulations to the Proudly South African #MyOctopusTeacher for winning Best Documentary at the #Oscars 🎉👏🏽🙌🏽— Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) April 26, 2021
congratulations are in order 🥳#myoctupusteacher @pippaehrlich #jamesreed & #craigfoster— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) April 26, 2021
🇿🇦 @netflix @netflixsa hit documentary ‘my octopus teacher’ wins best documentary feature at the #oscars #oscars2021 #academyawards #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/X3mTOVBRTm
congratulations are in order 🥳#myoctupusteacher @pippaehrlich #jamesreed & #craigfoster— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) April 26, 2021
🇿🇦 @netflix @netflixsa hit documentary ‘my octopus teacher’ wins best documentary feature at the #oscars #oscars2021 #academyawards #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/X3mTOVBRTm
Radio personality Nick Hamman congratulated the team for putting “another South African Oscar in the bag”.
Actor Siv Ngesi posted the win on his Instagram Stories and said it made him proud to be South African.
Veteran musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse said it was “amazing news” and congratulated all involved.
Amazing news— Hotstix (@siphohotstix) April 26, 2021
My Octopus Teacher wins Oscar
South African hit documentary My Octopus Teacher was awarded an Oscar last night - stunning news @KevinSmuts @TheAcademy #Oscars #MyOctopusTeacher pic.twitter.com/bqPKwcZDWm
So well deserved #SouthAfrica #MyOctopusTeacher #Oscars2021 #Oscars https://t.co/bdEGPzm8ws— Jennifer Su (Jen Su) (@jennifer_su) April 26, 2021
Congratulations Craig Foster and the whole crew of My Octopus Teacher on winning an Oscar for your profoundly compassionate, deeply insightful and visually stunning film. Our beautiful planet needs more artists like you. #myoctopusteacher #oscar https://t.co/Qd0xhvxFUN— Gavin Hood (@gavin_hood1) April 26, 2021
congratulations are in order 🥳#myoctupusteacher @pippaehrlich #jamesreed & #craigfoster— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) April 26, 2021
🇿🇦 @netflix @netflixsa hit documentary ‘my octopus teacher’ wins best documentary feature at the #oscars #oscars2021 #academyawards #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/X3mTOVBRTm