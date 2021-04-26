Rapper DMX's life honoured with 'Homegoing Ceremony'

Many of the star's loved ones and admirers spoke about their relationship with the star.

Co-founder of Def Jam records Russell Simmons sent in a video to honour the star. Speaking about their relationship, the music producer lamented how he could relate to DMX's alleged drug abuse, and regrets not assisting the late rapper.

“I had all these experiences so I could relate to this man, and I know I was very lucky to have escaped. And this brother was going through what I had been through, and I knew it. And I did very little ... And I’ll never forget that I didn’t do much to help,” said Russell Simmons.

DMX's former wife Tashera Simmons reminisced about their relationship, recounting the day they met at age 11 just a few days before being admitted to hospital.

“He said, ‘I’m here for the world. God put me here for the world ... God birthed me to be in the world. I am not of the world. I’m for the world.’ And I said, ‘I believe that, Earl,'" said Tashera.

DMX's daughters also had a special dedication for their father, rapping their own version of his iconic song Slippin'. Watch it here: