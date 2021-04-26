TshisaLIVE

Zozibini Tunzi on disagreements: 'Kindness should be at the centre of everything we do'

26 April 2021 - 07:00
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has a message about kindness!
Image: Supplied/Miss SA

Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has reminded her followers that regardless of contention in society, being kind to one another should always be a priority.

Zozi believes there is a way for world peace to actually be achieved, through the simple act of kindness. Taking to Twitter, the model reminded her followers that kind-heartedness paves the way for success. 

“There are so many things we can disagree on as human beings, and we're allowed to, I just feel like kindness should be at the centre of everything we do. That's where we should at least always try to be operating from,” said Zozi.

Fans were living for the pageant title-holder's message, and are definitely taking a page from her book.

At the Miss Universe pageant in 2019, where she bagged her win for SA, Zozi said she wants the idea of beauty to be more inclusive of women like herself.

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. And I think that it's time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face, and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine,” she said.

