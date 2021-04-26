Zozibini Tunzi on disagreements: 'Kindness should be at the centre of everything we do'
Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has reminded her followers that regardless of contention in society, being kind to one another should always be a priority.
Zozi believes there is a way for world peace to actually be achieved, through the simple act of kindness. Taking to Twitter, the model reminded her followers that kind-heartedness paves the way for success.
“There are so many things we can disagree on as human beings, and we're allowed to, I just feel like kindness should be at the centre of everything we do. That's where we should at least always try to be operating from,” said Zozi.
There are so many things we can disagree on as human beings and we're allowed to. I just feel like kindness should be at the center of everything we do. That's where we should atleast always try to be operating from. Hope you're having a beautiful week 💕— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) April 22, 2021
Fans were living for the pageant title-holder's message, and are definitely taking a page from her book.
Kindness on social platforms as well. U Will never know who is going through the most at that point ❤❤— Linda Maponyane (@leeleeza_Maps) April 22, 2021
I think we lack basic respect for each other nje more than anything , so kindness might be too much to expect from people unfortunately 😓😓.— 💛 FRO CULTURE 💛 (@Hlobile_N) April 22, 2021
Hhayi wena uyangimangaza been listening to all your interviews I can find. Your intelligence is on another level, I can listen to you all the time, you deserve another platform where you should be heard more.— Khanyisani Ntuli (@KhanyisaniNtul4) April 23, 2021
Kindness and just being a decent human being should be a prerequisite to being alive💯💯— ZeeKay (@zimasaklaas) April 22, 2021
At the Miss Universe pageant in 2019, where she bagged her win for SA, Zozi said she wants the idea of beauty to be more inclusive of women like herself.
“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. And I think that it's time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face, and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine,” she said.