Three times Kamo Mphela had the TL in shambles this year
Dancer Kamo Mphela hasn't just impressed Mzansi with her hot moves, she has been making headlines for several other reasons.
Even though the first quarter of the year is barely over, Kamo has managed to dominate headlines consistently.
Here's a look at some of what got the TL in absolute shambles:
'Shape-shifting' face debacle
The hysteria began after the 20-year-old amapiano vocalist and dancer posted a selfie. The image left the internet dazed and confused, with many users accusing the star of having a heavy hand on those Instagram filters and Photoshop tools.
Some people even asked Kamo if she had multiple faces in her back pocket.
The reaction turned into Twitter users weighing in on the situation — memes and all. Here are some of the responses:
I'm now convinced I've met kamo Mphela before but i didn't notice....her face changes every 2weeks pic.twitter.com/Whifr3HmQG— KHANI🗯️ (@khani_hlahla) January 4, 2021
Kamo Mphela looks great here 🥰🥰 https://t.co/0fhN7Qsdtw— Xolani Ndlovu (@XolanWaleKenhuk) January 6, 2021
Guys are we sure Kamo Mphela is not a group name? pic.twitter.com/YZrCgmvU1X— KAY_JNR (@Kay_Jnr_03) January 5, 2021
Kamo Mphela is a group...— Anele 🇸🇿 (@Nelzie101) January 5, 2021
She’s got a different face everytime 😨
Kamo Mphela tsotsi that one, today Rihanna tomorrow Cyril pic.twitter.com/I4oEeBot7u— Mr.BabyBoii (@MBabyboii) January 4, 2021
“Drag me, slingshot me, cleanse your hearts”
It seems like Kamo heard the chitter chatter about her face and had something to say to her haters. Though she didn't directly respond to the claims about her fickle face, the star posted a revenge selfie.
“Drag me, slingshot me, cleanse your hearts because I'm still about to f*ck y’all up,” wrote Kamo.
Drag me , sling shot me , cleanse your hearts because Im still about to fuck y’all up 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/M7PBc5svSX— Kamogelo Mphela 🎭 (@Kamo_mphelaxx) January 5, 2021
However, it didn't take long before tweeps were weighing in and rolling with the punches in her replies. Check them out:
Fame and success go hand in hand with hate, just take it as pure jealousy.— raymond_ghost (@SitholeRaymond) January 5, 2021
Nje nge chameleon, batshele wena girl pic.twitter.com/QdxKB71Wk6— Jane Van Potgieter🇿🇦. (@ManuRams_) January 5, 2021
Dont you have Ben 10 wrist watch ???coz damn you be switching looks on us 🤭🤭🤭... pic.twitter.com/8P4aQ6q7gX— DeBIG Lusta!!!©™ (@savage_luu) January 5, 2021
“Kamo Mphela is the new age Lebo Mathosa”
Just recently, the TL was filled once again with opinions. It all began after a tweep claimed that Kamo was this generation's version of legendary kwaito singer Lebo Mathosa.
While many were living for the comparison, some felt that tweeps should not have compared the two of them.
Even DJ Miss Pru weighed in, saying that Twitter should not be comparing the two as Kamo is forging her own path.
“Can we not compare Kamo Mphela to anyone, she’s creating a legacy of her own. She’s so talented,” she said.
Can we not compare Kamo Mphela to anyone, she’s creating a legacy of her own. She’s so talented— uHulumeni had a PriceToPay (@MissPru_Dj) April 14, 2021
Check out some of the other reactions:
There will never be another Lebo Mathosa.— #Nako | A Freaq Named Bluza (@AFreaqNmdBluza) April 14, 2021
Kamo Mphela will create her own legacy https://t.co/JJZ8TE3Bes
I feel like yoll give Kamo Mphela way too much credit now, I still believe her dancing still outweighs her music, if it wasn't for her dance moves she wouldn't be this far.. yoll are really disrespecting Lebo Mathosa— Wandile Mkhize (@FanFan_Mkhize) April 14, 2021
Not to be rude, but Kamo Mphela is the next Kamo Mphela, but she definitely has that Lebo Mathosa Str Factor https://t.co/qTkpnrfiHO— Looku Looku 🎬🎭 (@TheeJohnOtto) April 14, 2021
if Kamo Mphela is the new age Lebo Mathosa let her be pic.twitter.com/CCESLUJkYr— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) April 14, 2021
you know what’s depressing? the fact that someone said Kamo Mphela is the new age Lebo Mathosa. Like I get in terms or stardom, but discography wise the comparison is so off in my opinion.— her future’s brighter than her forehead (@zoehsam_) April 14, 2021