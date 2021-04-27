TshisaLIVE

Three times Kamo Mphela had the TL in shambles this year

27 April 2021 - 14:00
Kamo Mphela is a TL rabble rouser of note!
Image: Instagram/Kamo Mphela

Dancer Kamo Mphela hasn't just impressed Mzansi with her hot moves, she has been making headlines for several other reasons. 

Even though the first quarter of the year is barely over, Kamo has managed to dominate headlines consistently. 

Here's a look at some of what got the TL in absolute shambles:

'Shape-shifting' face debacle 

The hysteria began after the 20-year-old amapiano vocalist and dancer posted a selfie. The image left the internet dazed and confused, with many users accusing the star of having a heavy hand on those Instagram filters and Photoshop tools. 

Some people even asked Kamo if she had multiple faces in her back pocket.

The reaction turned into Twitter users weighing in on the situation — memes and all. Here are some of the responses:

“Drag me, slingshot me, cleanse your hearts”

It seems like Kamo heard the chitter chatter about her face and had something to say to her haters. Though she didn't directly respond to the claims about her fickle face, the star posted a revenge selfie.

“Drag me, slingshot me, cleanse your hearts because I'm still about to f*ck y’all up,” wrote Kamo.

However, it didn't take long before tweeps were weighing in and rolling with the punches in her replies. Check them out:

“Kamo Mphela is the new age Lebo Mathosa”

Just recently, the TL was filled once again with opinions. It all began after a tweep claimed that Kamo was this generation's version of legendary kwaito singer Lebo Mathosa.

While many were living for the comparison, some felt that tweeps should not have compared the two of them. 

Even DJ Miss Pru weighed in, saying that Twitter should not be comparing the two as Kamo is forging her own path.

Can we not compare Kamo Mphela to anyone, she’s creating a legacy of her own. She’s so talented,” she said.

Check out some of the other reactions:

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
