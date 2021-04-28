Cassper Nyovest on surviving Covid-19: ‘I am still standing through His grace’
Rapper and Nokuthula hitmaker Cassper Nyovest says he is grateful to God for surviving Covid-19 both physically and financially.
Taking to Twitter to reflect on the last year of the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the star said it was a blessing from God he survived the virus and the economic effects of the pandemic.
“The fact that I survived Covid-19 physically and financially is a great blessing from God cause I’m not really a savings person. I’m always flipping my money and I managed to keep all my favourite cars and crib. I am still standing through His grace,” said Cassper.
The star also thanked everyone for their unending love.
“Too much love surrounds my name. I am soo grateful for it cause I am not perfect but y’all love me through my flaws and weaknesses. Brands pay me and never wanna change me. Fans play me and haters hate cause they ain’t me. What a life. Gratitude. Glory to God,” said Cassper.
Last year, the Doc Shebeleza star was one of many of Mzansi celebs who opened up about having Covid-19. In an interview with US radio host Ebro Darden, Cassper said he self-isolated for 14 days, but was hit hard by the virus on day seven.
“My body was all over the place. I was hot and cold at the same time. I was sweating and when I’d take off my clothes I’d get cold. That’s the one day I remember being challenged. Probably seven days later I was back running in the streets.
“I didn’t have all the symptoms but it definitely felt worse than just flu, like people say it is.” said Cassper.
Watch here: