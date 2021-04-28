Cassper Nyovest on surviving Covid-19: ‘I am still standing through His grace’

Rapper and Nokuthula hitmaker Cassper Nyovest says he is grateful to God for surviving Covid-19 both physically and financially.

Taking to Twitter to reflect on the last year of the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the star said it was a blessing from God he survived the virus and the economic effects of the pandemic.

“The fact that I survived Covid-19 physically and financially is a great blessing from God cause I’m not really a savings person. I’m always flipping my money and I managed to keep all my favourite cars and crib. I am still standing through His grace,” said Cassper.