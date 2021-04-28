TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest on surviving Covid-19: ‘I am still standing through His grace’

28 April 2021 - 15:00
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his battle with the coronavirus.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his battle with the coronavirus.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper and Nokuthula hitmaker Cassper Nyovest says he is grateful to God for surviving Covid-19 both physically and financially.

Taking to Twitter to reflect on the last year of the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the star said it was a blessing from God he survived the virus and the economic effects of the pandemic.

“The fact that I survived Covid-19 physically and financially is a great blessing from God cause I’m not really a savings person. I’m always flipping my money and I managed to keep all my favourite cars and crib. I am still standing through His grace,” said Cassper.

The star also thanked everyone for their unending love.

“Too much love surrounds my name. I am soo grateful for it cause I am not perfect but y’all love me through my flaws and weaknesses. Brands pay me and never wanna change me. Fans play me and haters hate cause they ain’t me. What a life. Gratitude. Glory to God,” said Cassper.

Last year, the Doc Shebeleza star was one of many of Mzansi celebs who opened up about having Covid-19. In an interview with US radio host Ebro Darden, Cassper said he self-isolated for 14 days, but was hit hard by the virus on day seven.

“My body was all over the place. I was hot and cold at the same time. I was sweating and when Id take off my clothes Id get cold. Thats the one day I remember being challenged. Probably seven days later I was back running in the streets.

“I didnt have all the symptoms but it definitely felt worse than just flu, like people say it is.” said Cassper.

Watch here:

Here’s why these six celebs won’t appear on MacG’s podcast

"Black Coffee would never come, never. Forget that!" Mac G said.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Cassper Nyovest responds to 'underrated lyricist' claims

The fans know the truth, says Cassper.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Cassper Nyovest hits back at claims he is 'irrelevant'

Hold up: Cassper Nyovest? Not relevant?
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Simphiwe Dana: 'Ramaphosa is the worst president we have had' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Amapiano has these men dancing in towels in streets of America TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu says 'abantu bazothini' about ARVs is not worth dying over! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | ‘Jub Jub in Matatiele’ has the internet in meltdown mode TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Somizi shares how he copes when going through the most TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X