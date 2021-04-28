TshisaLIVE

Dr Tumi's performance at EFF event triggers social media debate

28 April 2021 - 16:10
Dr Tumi performed at an EFF event on Tuesday.
Image: Twitter/ EFF

Gospel musician Dr Tumi was thrust to the top of the Twitter trends list on Tuesday as scores of social media users expressed their opinions about him attending and performing at an EFF Freedom Day event in Tshwane on Tuesday.

Scores of EFF supporters gathered in Atteridgeville where party leader Julius Malema delivered his speech. The gospel star performed and opened the event with prayer ahead of Malema's address. 

Dr Tumi and his wife Kgaogelo Sara Makweya are facing fraud charges for allegedly defrauding the National Lotteries Board of R1.5m. The pair allegedly received about R760,000 from the funds. They are out on R3,000 bail each, and their case was postponed to May 7 for docket disclosure. 

The EFF received mixed reactions from social media users. Some criticised the party for associating itself with the musician. Others came to his defence, saying Dr Tumi has not been pronounced guilty by a court of law.

For others, it was no shock seeing him perform at an EFF event as party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi publicly supported the musician at the height of public condemnation after his arrest for alleged criminal conduct. 

Here's what social media users had to say: 

