TshisaLIVE

‘I’m no gospel artist and I don’t wish to be’ — Kelly Khumalo hits back at criticism

28 April 2021 - 10:00
Kelly Khumalo is not here for judgemental gospel lovers.
Kelly Khumalo is not here for judgemental gospel lovers.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Singer Kelly Khumalo has hit back at gospel fans who have criticised the star and her relationship with Christianity.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the star took aim at the “Judge Judys” or gatekeepers of the gospel genre. 

“Those of you who call yourselves Christians, stop! Because you don’t even know what you go to church for. ‘Our God, Our God’, Gha! Sies! The very same God you’re talking about is the one that blesses me on a daily basis because he knows exactly who I am. I don’t try and put up a front,” said Kelly. 

She went on to remind fans that she wasn’t a gospel artist and asked haters to do her a favour by hitting that unfollow button.  

“I’m no gospel artist and I don’t wish to be. I’m perfect as I am. If you have a problem as a fan it is very simple, f****** unfollow. It is that simple!” she said. 

Watch the video here:

The star often doesn’t mince her words in her rants. She recently had choice words for “Black Twitter”, accusing users of having a mob mentality and encouraging a culture of bullying others.

Kelly said to inspire kindness in children, it starts with parents’ online interactions.

“I have seen how the majority of this country endorses bullying, even giving it a name: ‘Black Twitter’. And you are surprised when your children follow in your footsteps. You are teaching them. If you want them to be kind humans, you start with being kind, even on the internet,” Kelly said. 

“Ask yourself if you are a good parent, if you are raising a bully or a kind child,” she said.

'If you love him, help by exposing the problem'- Kelly Khumalo on when to speak out on GBV

"When things are going rosy in the relationship, you don't want people involved, 'drink water, mind your own business. This is fine, until you decide ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Kelly Khumalo takes aim at 'Black Twitter': You are teaching your children how to be bullies

"I have seen how the majority of this country endorses bullying, even giving it a name: Black Twitter," Kelly said.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Kelly K slams people who expect celebs to put up with hate: 'I'll give you back to your mother'

“This thing of saying she is a celebrity and won’t say anything back, se g*t. You are not my friend, okay.”
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Simphiwe Dana: 'Ramaphosa is the worst president we have had' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Amapiano has these men dancing in towels in streets of America TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu says 'abantu bazothini' about ARVs is not worth dying over! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | ‘Jub Jub in Matatiele’ has the internet in meltdown mode TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Somizi shares how he copes when going through the most TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X