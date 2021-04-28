‘I’m no gospel artist and I don’t wish to be’ — Kelly Khumalo hits back at criticism

Singer Kelly Khumalo has hit back at gospel fans who have criticised the star and her relationship with Christianity.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the star took aim at the “Judge Judys” or gatekeepers of the gospel genre.

“Those of you who call yourselves Christians, stop! Because you don’t even know what you go to church for. ‘Our God, Our God’, Gha! Sies! The very same God you’re talking about is the one that blesses me on a daily basis because he knows exactly who I am. I don’t try and put up a front,” said Kelly.

She went on to remind fans that she wasn’t a gospel artist and asked haters to do her a favour by hitting that unfollow button.

“I’m no gospel artist and I don’t wish to be. I’m perfect as I am. If you have a problem as a fan it is very simple, f****** unfollow. It is that simple!” she said.

Watch the video here: