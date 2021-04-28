K.O says ‘black tax’ also affects non-family relationships
Musician and Lucky Star hitmaker K.O. has described “black tax” as a “cancer” that also extends to relationships outside of family.
“Black tax” is the term given to the pressure young black people experience to share their income or take care of struggling family members.
“Black tax is not only a cancer in our black family system. Can we also talk about the black tax we are subjected (to) in some of our friendships/relationships? Equally burdensome,” said K.O.
Black Tax is not only a cancer in our black family system, can we also talk about the Black Tax we are subjected in some of our friendships/relationships? Equally burdensome— K.O (@MrCashtime) April 24, 2021
Many of his fans weighed in, sharing their thoughts on the concept of “black tax”.
Here are some of their opinions and analysis:
Black tax is not when you voluntarily help out at home but when you're forced, coerced and blackmailed to it the same WAY SARS does. When someone feels entitled to your resources for whatever reason then give in their own peril.— #HelpMeFindAJob (@MrSuccess_P) April 24, 2021
Black people generally are poor, when one succeeds there's an expectation that life will be better for all. If you are black there's a high risk that you will financially support people who are not your children in your lifetime. Till we are all out of poverty, we are all in red— Ncumi🇿🇦 (@Ncumisa_Tatani) April 24, 2021
Generational income dololo thats why we complain about this type of tax. We are working way back correcting our father's mistakes.....i can go on but thats my 2 cents— Daniel James Olifant (@DanilJams08) April 24, 2021
Oddly, some people will still shout at the top of their lungs and claim black tax doesn't exist.— Luey_Geek (@Luey_GeEk) April 24, 2021
K.O often uses his platform to speak out against issues affecting the SA community at large. As the country waits for the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, last year the star encouraged others to be patient and wait for the arrival of the vaccines.
He also said he has no time for conspiracy theorists, adding since his livelihood requires him to be in public spaces, he wants the comfort of knowing he will be safe when performing.
“The vaccine in SA is only arriving in the second quarter of 2021, as per the president. I’m pro the internationally approved Covid-19 vaccine. Miss me with the theories. My livelihood is outside and I wanna get to it without being paranoid,”