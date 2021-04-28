TshisaLIVE

K.O says ‘black tax’ also affects non-family relationships

28 April 2021 - 08:00
K.O believes 'black tax' affects more than just the family unit.
K.O believes 'black tax' affects more than just the family unit.
Image: Via Instagram

Musician and Lucky Star hitmaker K.O. has described  “black tax” as a “cancer” that also extends to relationships outside of family. 

“Black tax” is the term given to the pressure young black people experience to share their income or take care of struggling family members. 

“Black tax is not only a cancer in our black family system. Can we also talk about the black tax we are subjected (to) in some of our friendships/relationships? Equally burdensome,” said K.O.

Many of his fans weighed in, sharing their thoughts on the concept of “black tax”.

Here are some of their opinions and analysis:

K.O often uses his platform to speak out against issues affecting the SA community at large. As the country waits for the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, last year the star encouraged others to be patient and wait for the arrival of the vaccines. 

He also said he has no time for conspiracy theorists, adding since his livelihood requires him to be in public spaces, he wants the comfort of knowing he will be safe when performing.

“The vaccine in SA is only arriving in the second quarter of 2021, as per the president. I’m pro the internationally approved Covid-19 vaccine. Miss me with the theories. My livelihood is outside and I wanna get to it without being paranoid,”

'I just don’t have self-esteem issues 99% of the time' - K.O hits back at claim he is arrogant

Well, clearly...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'The youth are trapped in poverty' - Zakes Bantwini to meet Tito Mboweni

Zakes Bantwini said the Covid-19 pandemic trapped even more South Africans in poverty
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

K.O keen on Covid-19 vaccine: My livelihood is outside, I wanna get to it without being paranoid

Artist K.O has encouraged his fans to have faith in the much-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Simphiwe Dana: 'Ramaphosa is the worst president we have had' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Amapiano has these men dancing in towels in streets of America TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Somizi shares how he copes when going through the most TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | ‘Jub Jub in Matatiele’ has the internet in meltdown mode TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu says 'abantu bazothini' about ARVs is not worth dying over! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X