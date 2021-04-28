K.O says ‘black tax’ also affects non-family relationships

Musician and Lucky Star hitmaker K.O. has described “black tax” as a “cancer” that also extends to relationships outside of family.

“Black tax” is the term given to the pressure young black people experience to share their income or take care of struggling family members.

“Black tax is not only a cancer in our black family system. Can we also talk about the black tax we are subjected (to) in some of our friendships/relationships? Equally burdensome,” said K.O.