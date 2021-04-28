TshisaLIVE

New kid on the block to represent Africa at Nickelodeon

Channel makes history as it ropes in first African presenter

28 April 2021 - 09:00

Newcomer Lerai Rakoditsoe is making history as the first face on the continent to front a show on kids channel Nickelodeon Africa.

Sowetan has learnt that in an effort to open the industry, ViacomCBS Networks Africa will today unveil the 18-year-old born in Bassonia, south of Johannesburg, as the channel’s first African presenter...

