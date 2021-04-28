Siv Ngesi weighs in on Norma Gigaba bombshells, takes shots at ANC

Actor and TV presenter Siv Ngesi has weighed in on Norma Mngoma's testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry earlier this week, taking shots at the ruling party.

The estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba told the commission on Monday of her family's relationship with the controversial Guptas, who are accused of having captured the state during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

In her testimony she claimed, among other things, that Malusi was given a white three series BMW as a gift by Ajay Gupta, given a gold necklace by Ajay Gupta as a gift for their firstborn son, frequented the Gupta household in Saxonwold where he got bags of cash, and packed stacks of cash in their home safe and told her it was money from Ajay Gupta meant to fund elections for the ANC.

Her testimony shocked many, leading to a flood of reaction on social media.

Among those was from Siv, who suggested the testimony was a sign of corruption within the ANC and sarcastically said that all the ruling party would do is play the hit freedom film Sarafina and all would be forgotten.

“The ANC will show you guys Sarafina just one time and you’ll forget! Idiots,” he said on Twitter.