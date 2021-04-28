TshisaLIVE

Somizi needs to see bank statements for six months if you want to date him

28 April 2021 - 13:00
The internet is speculating about Somhale after this tweet!
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has revealed some of the pre-requisites required to date him, and fans have questions for Mohale!

It all began after a Somgaga stan professed his attraction for the star and asked him if dating was on the cards for them.

“Six months bank statement... angisadlali (I am still not playing),” Somizi replied. 

The interaction quickly lead to Somizi and hubby Mohale topping the trends list. The tweet has left the internet in shambles, with many trying to decipher what this means for the Somhale union. 

Check out the responses from fans:

However, there were some who defended their relationship and were just there for the laughs.

Here are their reactions: 

Though Somizi and Mohale have left question marks surrounding their relationship, the couple have often had to shut down rumours about their marriage.

In an interview with True Love magazine earlier this year, the couple poured water on rumours of a rocky marriage. 

“Mohale and I have never split up, but we have challenges just like any other couple out there. We’re fortunate that we have other homes to retreat to when we choose not to be in the same space, so we either go to our home in the Vaal or Zimbali,” Somizi told True Love.

