Somizi needs to see bank statements for six months if you want to date him
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has revealed some of the pre-requisites required to date him, and fans have questions for Mohale!
It all began after a Somgaga stan professed his attraction for the star and asked him if dating was on the cards for them.
“Six months bank statement... angisadlali (I am still not playing),” Somizi replied.
The interaction quickly lead to Somizi and hubby Mohale topping the trends list. The tweet has left the internet in shambles, with many trying to decipher what this means for the Somhale union.
Check out the responses from fans:
In all honesty Mohale did Somizi dirty. Cruelty on another level.— salma.khumalo02 (@SalmaKhumalo02) April 27, 2021
Mohale didn't need any bank statements because he planned a heist😭 pic.twitter.com/f6OmNad7h9— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) April 27, 2021
What Mohale did to Somizi can't be undidn't, Somizi is now asking for a six months bank statement to anyone asking him out pic.twitter.com/5GK4jSkmwA— Tebello Kholoanyane (@jisto_sa) April 27, 2021
I'm just mad somizi didn't see what we saw from the beginning he would have saved himself from him on that show Mohale was always cold AF— ❄Venḓa NavyRDie❄ (@Rihone1) April 27, 2021
Devil: "Mohale you must marry Somizi and then you will live a better life"— Collen (@Collen_KM) April 27, 2021
Mohale : "Marries Somizi in community of property, then breaks his heart. Now walking always with half of Somizi's wealth"
Devil: pic.twitter.com/JfYClzQ3i7
Mohale pulled a clean money heist on Somizi, I don't blame him for wanting 6 months bank statement. So many opportunists outchea😁 pic.twitter.com/FSEwIwgKww— Zethu💞 👑 (@MsNtfulini) April 27, 2021
However, there were some who defended their relationship and were just there for the laughs.
Here are their reactions:
Did Somizi tell you this or are you just pulling “all honesty” from the crumbs in your ass crack? https://t.co/wI5scts7C1— Theo (@THEOKINGB) April 28, 2021
You're tired of being scammed wena Somgaga https://t.co/CLQ288Z1zQ— Roc (@RocWorldwide) April 27, 2021
Though Somizi and Mohale have left question marks surrounding their relationship, the couple have often had to shut down rumours about their marriage.
In an interview with True Love magazine earlier this year, the couple poured water on rumours of a rocky marriage.
“Mohale and I have never split up, but we have challenges just like any other couple out there. We’re fortunate that we have other homes to retreat to when we choose not to be in the same space, so we either go to our home in the Vaal or Zimbali,” Somizi told True Love.