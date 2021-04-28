WATCH | How Dawn Thandeka King bowed out of ‘Uzalo’

Award-winning actress Dawn Thandeka King had fans deep in their feels this week when she took her final bow as her popular character MaNgcobo on Uzalo.

The “Kingpin of KwaMashu” made her final appearance on the show, rallying her troops for one last time before she heads into hiding in Mozambique.

“We did well. We shook this township. We planted a seed and it grew. They'll never forget us, wherever they are. They'll never forget our gang. We showed them flames. They bowed down to us,” she said in a passionate speech.

She added that because the gang's recent heist had shaken the community, they needed to lay low for a while.

“I have to lay low for a bit longer than you because they want to take me out,” she explained.

She ended with a final salute to KwaMashu and emotional final farewells to those she loved.

Later Nkunzi told her daughter they should start to live without her .