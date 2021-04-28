WATCH | How Dawn Thandeka King bowed out of ‘Uzalo’

TshisaLIVE

Dawn Thandeka King's final scenes on 'Uzalo' had fans deep in their feels.
Award-winning actress Dawn Thandeka King had fans deep in their feels this week when she took her final bow as her popular character MaNgcobo on Uzalo.

The “Kingpin of KwaMashu” made her final appearance on the show, rallying her troops for one last time before she heads into hiding in Mozambique.

“We did well. We shook this township. We planted a seed and it grew. They'll never forget us, wherever they are. They'll never forget our gang. We showed them flames. They bowed down to us,” she said in a passionate speech.

She added that because the gang's recent heist had shaken the community, they needed to lay low for a while.

“I have to lay low for a bit longer than you because they want to take me out,” she explained.

She ended with a final salute to KwaMashu and emotional final farewells to those she loved.

Later Nkunzi told her daughter they should start to live without her .

Reflecting on her final scene after shooting last month, Dawn shared her gratitude for being able to play MaNgcobo.

End of an amazing era. Thank you Stained Glass TV and SABC1 for everything. I will miss MaNgcobo and I will miss everyone who opened their hearts to me. It's been a beautiful journey.  Until we meet again,” she said.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Uzalo confirmed Dawn's departure, along with Siyabonga Shibe and Jet Novuka, wishing them all the best for the future.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have worked with such a remarkable host of actors. We thank Siyabonga Shibe, Dawn Thandeka King and Jet Novuka for the great work they produced as part of the 'Uzalo' family. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” said the show's executive producer Mmamitse Thibedi.

The exit left fans deep in their feels, with many praising her final scenes and calling for her to win awards for the performance.

Here are some of the reactions:

