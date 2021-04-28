WATCH | Star-studded celebration for Cashflow Ngcobo’s proposal

Former Generations stars Connie Ferguson and Sophie Ndaba had a front row seat to one of the biggest engagements of 2021 so far when controversial businessman Jabulani “Cashflow” Ngcobo proposed to influencer Tumi Links.

Jabulani recently popped the question at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg surrounded by close friends, including Connie, Sophie, Shauwn Mkhize and Ayanda Ncwane.

The businessman hired an aircraft to fly over the hotel with a banner reading “Will you marry me?”.

At the same time, on the balcony their children dropped a banner that asked the same question.

Sophie went gaga over the proposal and called it “a special day filled with so much love”.