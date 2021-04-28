WATCH | Star-studded celebration for Cashflow Ngcobo’s proposal

TshisaLIVE

Jabulani "Cashflow" Ngcobo and Tumi Links got engaged recently.
Image: Jabulani "Cashflow" Ngcobo's Instagram

Former Generations stars Connie Ferguson and Sophie Ndaba had a front row seat to one of the biggest engagements of 2021 so far when controversial businessman Jabulani “Cashflow” Ngcobo proposed to influencer Tumi Links.

Jabulani recently popped the question at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg surrounded by close friends, including Connie, Sophie, Shauwn Mkhize and Ayanda Ncwane.

The businessman hired an aircraft to fly over the hotel with a banner reading “Will you marry me?”.

At the same time, on the balcony their children dropped a banner that asked the same question.

Sophie went gaga over the proposal and called it “a special day filled with so much love”.

Connie posted a video of Tumi’s face when she saw the banners and Jabulani going down on bended knee.

She quoted a line from William Shakespeare, dedicating it to the couple: “Love is not love which alters it when alteration finds, or bends with the remover to remove: O no! It is an ever fixed mark that looks on tempests and is never shaken; it is the star to every wandering bark whose worth's unknown, although his height be taken.”

She congratulated the couple and wished them all the best.

“What a beautiful proposal! What a beautiful couple! I wish you both a lifetime of happiness together!”

Jabulani  later took to social media to thank everyone who helped make the day special.

“She said yes! Thank you to everyone for making this day very memorable. Much appreciated,” he wrote.

