Ayanda Thabethe believes Duduzane Zuma used his 'parents' connections to get ahead'

Model and TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has weighed in on the debate around businessman Duduzane Zuma, claiming he shouldn't deny how his family's connections helped him.

Duduzane sat down with Kaya FM's Sizwe Dhlomo on Wednesday and spoke about uniting the country and the hard work he had put in to be a successful businessman

Taking to social media after the interview, Ayanda said there was nothing wrong with using your parents' connections to improve your life.

“I think if you come from a family of influence, there’s nothing wrong with using that influence to enrich your life. It’s not glamorous to start from the ground up if you don’t have to. I don’t get why people get pressed when rich kids use their parents connections to get ahead,” said Ayanda.