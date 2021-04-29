Ayanda Thabethe believes Duduzane Zuma used his 'parents' connections to get ahead'
Model and TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has weighed in on the debate around businessman Duduzane Zuma, claiming he shouldn't deny how his family's connections helped him.
Duduzane sat down with Kaya FM's Sizwe Dhlomo on Wednesday and spoke about uniting the country and the hard work he had put in to be a successful businessman
Taking to social media after the interview, Ayanda said there was nothing wrong with using your parents' connections to improve your life.
“I think if you come from a family of influence, there’s nothing wrong with using that influence to enrich your life. It’s not glamorous to start from the ground up if you don’t have to. I don’t get why people get pressed when rich kids use their parents connections to get ahead,” said Ayanda.
The star went on to say that former president Jacob Zuma's son should still be held accountable for how he used those connections.
I think Duduzane shouldn’t deny the fact that he used his parent(s) connections to get ahead because there is nothing wrong with that. For which purposes he used those connections and to whose cost is the answer that he owes South Africans ... #KayaDrive— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) April 28, 2021
What’s a bit annoying is when someone who got a head start or received a favourable amount of luck denies it ... own it and do good with it - full stop.— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) April 28, 2021
Ayanda did, however, agree that hard work was needed to sustain wealth and make your own mark on the world.
“In everything if you want to make your own name or carry that influence or wealth forward, an element of hard work on your part is required. Remember a lot of wealthy families lose their wealth by the third generation and that’s embedded in hard work, among other things,” she said.