‘Jonga Thuso is a gone girl!’ Mzansi celebrates Thuso Mbedu’s latest win

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
29 April 2021 - 11:00
Actress Thuso Mbedu bagged a gig acting alongside Viola Davis and Mzansi is super proud.
Mzansi has filled the social media streets with congratulatory messages for Emmy-nominated actress Thuso Mbedu's latest gig alongside legendary US actress Viola Davis.

The KZN born actress — who is now based in the States — will star alongside Viola in an upcoming film titled The Woman King.

The country couldn't help but celebrate the young actress, especially since her big news comes just weeks before Thuso makes her much-anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video's Underground Railroad.

Tweeps gushed over how deserving Thuso is and sang her praises, as they agreed with several international publications and blogs that sis is definitely a force to be reckoned with!

Deadline reported on Wednesday that Viola and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions issued a statement, saying they were “mesmerised by Thuso” and that she was perfect for the project.

“The depth and complexity of emotional life, her authentic beauty, and regalness is potent. We were mesmerised by Thuso Mbedu. We wanted Woman King / Nawi to be the vehicle to introduce her on the big screen,” they said.

Thuso topped the trends list from Wednesday right through Thursday morning as the TL sang her praises.

So happy for Thuso Mbedu. That girl is extremely talented. She deserves this and more,” one tweep said.

Thuso Mbedu is definitely winning an Emmy, Golden Globe, a Bafta this year,” concluded one fan.

Mzansi celebrities including Terry Pheto, Bridget Masinga, Phemelo Motene and many more took to their respective TLs to celebrate the actress.

Here are some of the top reactions from Mzansi celebville:

