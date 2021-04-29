‘Jonga Thuso is a gone girl!’ Mzansi celebrates Thuso Mbedu’s latest win
Mzansi has filled the social media streets with congratulatory messages for Emmy-nominated actress Thuso Mbedu's latest gig alongside legendary US actress Viola Davis.
The KZN born actress — who is now based in the States — will star alongside Viola in an upcoming film titled The Woman King.
The country couldn't help but celebrate the young actress, especially since her big news comes just weeks before Thuso makes her much-anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video's Underground Railroad.
Tweeps gushed over how deserving Thuso is and sang her praises, as they agreed with several international publications and blogs that sis is definitely a force to be reckoned with!
Deadline reported on Wednesday that Viola and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions issued a statement, saying they were “mesmerised by Thuso” and that she was perfect for the project.
“The depth and complexity of emotional life, her authentic beauty, and regalness is potent. We were mesmerised by Thuso Mbedu. We wanted Woman King / Nawi to be the vehicle to introduce her on the big screen,” they said.
Thuso topped the trends list from Wednesday right through Thursday morning as the TL sang her praises.
“So happy for Thuso Mbedu. That girl is extremely talented. She deserves this and more,” one tweep said.
“Thuso Mbedu is definitely winning an Emmy, Golden Globe, a Bafta this year,” concluded one fan.
Mzansi celebrities including Terry Pheto, Bridget Masinga, Phemelo Motene and many more took to their respective TLs to celebrate the actress.
Here are some of the top reactions from Mzansi celebville:
Thuso Mbedu & Viola Davis. What a time to be alive!!!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/IZcAOHVZXm— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) April 28, 2021
THUSO MBEDU - that’s it, that’s the tweet! 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 #TheWomanKing pic.twitter.com/wWEat5EKMZ— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) April 29, 2021
the brilliance of Thuso Mbedu meets the brilliance of Viola Davis. a picture perfect concept. 🔥🔥🔥— Bongekile Z. Radebe (@BongiZ_Radebe) April 28, 2021
THUSO MBEDU!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾— Spitch Nzawumbi (@SpitchNzawumbi) April 29, 2021
As the universe rolls the red carpet for you sis @ThusoMbedu 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. You are worthy in every way and this is just the beginning. https://t.co/1ku3CqCYr3
This is what Viola Davis had to say about Thuso Mbedu. Watching you soar is beautiful @ThusoMbedu pic.twitter.com/A7ngVxqTr9— Phemelo Motene (@PhemeloMotene) April 29, 2021
We don’t shout about her!!! You’re international baby, Thuso Mbedu! A whole Hollywood ⭐️ https://t.co/g7M7ab7JSf— Beloved (@BridgetMasinga) April 29, 2021
Congratulations Thuso Mbedu💫— кнυтѕσ The ℓady (@KhutsoTheledi) April 29, 2021
Keep shining bright and keep winning. You did it! https://t.co/EhiYsu6Vmd pic.twitter.com/muFByWBett
What a time to be alive.... Powerhouse Viola Davis @violadavis and our very own Dynamite Thuso Mbedu @ThusoMbedu team up in the epic The Woman King.. What a time to be witnessing such brilliance! Siyaziqhenya ngawe mbokodo @ThusoMbedu "ilwa ntombooo!" https://t.co/eCrgsKijkM— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) April 29, 2021
Shonda Rhimes knows who Thuso Mbedu is.— Mamba, and Gigi, out! (@ThulaniSundu) April 29, 2021
That's it . That's the tweet.
When grace locates you,it breaks protocol.— Melanin Monroe (@ZandileThys1734) April 28, 2021
Thuso Mbedu is raw talent,from MTVShuga,Isthunzi to global recognition.. She deserves all and everything coming her way,She must collect it all. 🤧🙌🏽🇿🇦🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/p5MeNv7R4i