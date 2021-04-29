Late veteran actor Menzi Ngubane gets Safta nod

As those close to veteran actor Menzi Ngubane pick up the pieces after his death last month, the star has been posthumously nominated for a prestigious South African Film and Television Award (Safta).

Menzi died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at home. He was 56 and is survived by his wife Sikelelwa and two daughters.

He had suffered health problems and was rushed to hospital with organ failure in 2012 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2014.

The star was hailed as one of the greatest actors SA has ever produced and his talent was again acknowledged this week when he was nominated for a Best Actor- Telenovela Safta, for his role as Judas Ngwenya on Isibaya.

He is nominated alongside The River's Presley Chweneyagae and Legacy's Dawid Minnaar.

THE RIVER

The River continues its dominance as one of the most exciting shows on SA TV, scoring 12 nominations. It shares that leading tally with M-Net's new telenovela Legacy.

Many of the nominations are for technical awards, including Best Achievement In Script Writing- Telenovela and Best Achievement In Editing- Telenovela, but there are also a few for some favs.

Rami Chuene was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress-Telenovela category for her role as Jumima Ndlovu on Isono, alongside Michelle Botes and Quanita Adams.

Sindi Dlathu is a firm favourite as Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana on The River, and will go up against Crystal-Donna Roberts from Arendsvlei and Mary-Anne Barlow from Legacy in the Best Actress- Telenovela category.

RHYTHM CITY

e.tv's popular soapie Rhythm City is coming to an end in July, but still scored nominations for actress Petronella Tshuma in the Best Actress- TV Soap category, Eric Mogale for Best Achievement In Directing- TV Soap, Zelipa Zulu for Best Achievement In Scriptwriting, and Mapula Mafole in the Best Supporting Actress- TV Soap category.

It is also nominated in the Best TV Soap category alongside 7de Laan and Scandal!

SKEEM SAAM

SABC1's Skeem Saam was excluded from that list, but still scored nominations for Best Actress- TV Soap (Shoki Mmola), and Best Supporting Actor- TV Soap (Molefi Monaisa and Mothusi Magano).