MacG’s Joburg and Cape Town Zola 7 screenings sold out ahead of Thursday’s show

A search by TshisaLIVE revealed that tickets to the event in Joburg and Cape Town were unavailable, and tickets in Durban were still listed at R80 a pop.

The interview, which was filmed at a high-end coffee bar in a luxury car dealership in Johannesburg, will see Zola share stories about how he got started in his career, the ups and downs of his time with Ghetto Ruff and the background to making the classic Sana Lwami with Unathi.

MacG described the interview as “iconic” and said it came at the right time for both of them.

“He’s celebrating 20 years in the industry this year and it’s also his 44th birthday just before the screening, so it feels like exactly the right time to do something completely out of the box.

“Zola has been one of the most looked-up-to people in Mzansi for two decades and has a lot of wisdom to share. I can’t think of a better way to share it,” MacG said.