WATCH | American TikToker says he can't stand Trevor Noah — here's why

Host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah may be admired by millions but he is the least favourite celebrity for TikTok user Doug Romeo, who shared a now-viral video explaining just why he can't stand him.

He said Trevor's outspokenness about the injustice faced by black people in America makes no sense because he has no lived experience of it.

“You come over here, you talk about how badly black people in America have it — how the f**k would you know? How do you know that? You've never struggled in this country, you live in mansions, you're taking it easy. What's your fu***ng struggle?” he asked.

He said the comedian should have just stayed in SA rather than criticise his country.