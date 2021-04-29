WATCH | American TikToker says he can't stand Trevor Noah — here's why
Host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah may be admired by millions but he is the least favourite celebrity for TikTok user Doug Romeo, who shared a now-viral video explaining just why he can't stand him.
He said Trevor's outspokenness about the injustice faced by black people in America makes no sense because he has no lived experience of it.
“You come over here, you talk about how badly black people in America have it — how the f**k would you know? How do you know that? You've never struggled in this country, you live in mansions, you're taking it easy. What's your fu***ng struggle?” he asked.
He said the comedian should have just stayed in SA rather than criticise his country.
Trevor is vocal about racism and other forms of discrimination against minority groups in America and uses the show or social media to condemn wrongdoing.
Two weeks ago, he slammed police brutality in the country after the death of 20-year old Daunte Wright at the hands of police. Last month, the South African star slammed the racist mass shooting of Asians in the country which sparked protests against Asian hate.
The video drew the attention of scores of South Africans who flooded the comments to defend Trevor.
Zeno.za wrote: “Let me say this like a proper South African: voetsek.”
Kira.385 said: “Please note America didn't provide a better life for him. He created a better life for himself. Maybe you can learn from him.”
Others slammed Doug, saying Trevor's career had already taken off when he scored The Daily Show in the US.