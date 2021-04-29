WATCH | Elaine dropped a four-minute film to introduce her upcoming music

Mzansi is super excited for songstress Elaine who dropped a four-minute film announcing the upcoming release of her album under US record label Columbia Records.

Fans knew Elaine was a “gone girl” when homegirl signed to the US record label that is home to some of the world's biggest artists, including superstars Beyoncé and Adele.

Since her hit song You're The One opened the door to the Pretoria-born beauty's global takeover, Elaine has since moved to the States and her fans have been waiting patiently for her latest project.

Notorious for making big moves in silence and last-minute major announcements, Elaine had the TL hyped up when she shared a teaser of her four-minute film, The Shining Star: The Intro on Wednesday.

Elaine's fans were mesmerised by the film which gave them insight into Elaine's story and what they are to expect from her upcoming music project.

The visuals show a young Elaine singing in different settings and goes all the way to her days at Wits University and her life in the States. The singer narrates where her love for R&B comes from and how she always knew she would be an R&B star.

“Growing up in a small family taught me the importance of keeping your family small. Being able to trust and love unconditionally has helped raise me and has been the source of my passion. My dad introduced me to R&B when I was six years old and since then, that's all I ever wanted to be, an R&B singer.

“When I sing, I feel seen, I feel alive,” the star says in the film.

Watch the film below: