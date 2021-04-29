Zola Nombona on motherhood, 'Isono' and LGBTQI+ activism in her latest short film

When actress Zola Nombona is not pulling out all the stops to bring her latest character on Isono to life, she's at home juggling the joys of motherhood.

Zola, who recently joined the cast of the BET series, plays the role of Zoleka Sigcawu, head of production of sports channel UltraSport and the love interest of footballer Makwande, played by Anga Makhubalo.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Zola said she felt like the role was "written in the stars" for her.

She said fans could look forward to action from Zoleka and Makwande as they try to overcome challenges in their romance.

“Their challenge is the professional world versus their relationship. The future of the story is really about the dynamics between an employee who becomes your partner,” she said.

The star also recently appeared in the short film Trapped by Athi Petela, focusing on the life of an LGBTQI+ woman and the challenges she faces in SA.

Speaking about her lead character, the star hopes the story touched the lives of all who watch it.

"From an artist's point of view, I hope u-Ayanda has touched a lot of people's lives, and a lot of people see themselves in her and not just specifically the LGBTQI+ community but any person who feels like, whether sexually or economically, we all get trapped in something. It is a happy story, it's a kind of story we hardly see these days within our reality,” said Zola.

Zola also opened up about juggling her career and motherhood after giving birth last year.

“It's the best idea I have ever had. He brings so much life and joy to my life. Fortunately, I started acting and had a foundation before I became a mother.

"When a baby comes, they don't come and change your life in a sense that who you are completely changes but they come and add to what you are. My son is an addition to my life, a beautiful one at that,” she said.