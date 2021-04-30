IN MEMES | Tweeps feel #RHOD reunion fell flat, here are 3 reasons why
Fans of the Real Housewives Of Durban have expressed their disappointment in the “no fire and minimal drama” reunion of the reality show, saying it left them underwhelmed after all the hype.
In the history of the Real Housewives franchise worldwide, the reunion show which is hosted after a season is the most eagerly anticipated for the drama that is usually served up.
However, fans of the Real Housewives Of Durban were left wanting after the reunion produced nothing but flimsy sparks that resulted in no actual fire.
After watching the reunion, hosted by controversial media personality Phat Joe, fans of the show flooded the TL and made the show trend, as they shared their disappointment.
Here are some of the top reasons (as seen on Twitter) fans listed as having contributed to the reunion show leaving them underwhelmed:
- Kgomotso 'Mrs Icon' Ndungane's absence...
If not for anything more than Kgomotso reminding the wives that her husband is an icon, fans of #RHOD really wanted her to come and own up to some of her “mean girl” moments. They also wanted to hear her response to the dragging they suspected she “intentionally avoided” by ghosting the reunion.
I didn't like kgomotso but she was really needed on this reunion! #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/dw26dtSNFL— Luvo Thobela (@LuvoThobela) April 30, 2021
Phat Joe is not the problem here. Kgomotso isn’t here to complete the puzzle thats why this reunion is a bit flat. #RHODurban— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) April 30, 2021
Annie yearning for Kgomotso's defense #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/V1pBLsPo6p— Yoli (@Yoliswaxo) April 30, 2021
Kgomotso should have come to the reunion, the likes of Kenya say BS the whole season and step on people's toes while annoying some viewers but they still show up and defend themselves or apologise if need be kudlulwe #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/Yj0dXA3Qlg— Yoli (@Yoliswaxo) April 30, 2021
- Nonkanyiso 'Laconco' Conco's “political spinning” of every answer she gave
Tweeps felt that the former president's ex-fiancée never gave a straight answer for any of the questions posed. Laconco kept beating about the bush and giving young riddle when asked about her relationship, which fans didn't appreciate.
Okay but LaC needs to stop hey✋ giving a full speech about not being able to talk about the man of his caliber blah blah timing etc etc— iMpondomise (@MamNdila_) April 30, 2021
Where was that energy when she asked Sorisha about being in a polygamous marriage with Viv, the first time they met?! #RHODurban Kahleni bo pic.twitter.com/9SsUXQxzcQ
This reunion is sluggish, lazy and underwhelming. I'm not whelmed.#rhodurban pic.twitter.com/pn5RwHhBaW— Japaneeswa (@CvuJapCawe) April 29, 2021
I’m sorry but that was so underwhelming 🥴 that was a fire season and that reunion isn’t representing that🥲#RHODurban #RHODurbanreunion— Lelo ✨ (@LeloMemela) April 29, 2021
- Ayanda Ncwane's tribalism excuse and over-apologetic attitude
The biggest thing tweeps were eager to hear Ayanda defend was the “tribalistic” comments she made in conversation with Laconco about Kgomotso. Her response, when confronted about the issue, flopped like a cake with no rising agent.
It also didn't help that it seemed Ayanda apologised every time her name came up.
Here are some of the reactions below:
Ayanda been apologizing about everything, sis came to the reunion like- #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/llvP8MV8N5— Taylor (@KenFerror) April 29, 2021
Am I the only one feeling let down by the reunion? So many lost moments. It felt rushed.#RHODurban— MogiiiTheReader (@MogiiiTheReader) April 30, 2021