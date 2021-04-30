TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Tweeps feel #RHOD reunion fell flat, here are 3 reasons why

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 April 2021 - 18:00
'The Real Housewives of Durban' have a lot of fans in Mzansi but their reunion show left many disappointed.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Fans of the Real Housewives Of Durban have expressed their disappointment in the “no fire and minimal drama” reunion of the reality show, saying it left them underwhelmed after all the hype. 

In the history of the Real Housewives franchise worldwide, the reunion show which is hosted after a season is the most eagerly anticipated for the drama that is usually served up.

However, fans of the Real Housewives Of Durban were left wanting after the reunion produced nothing but flimsy sparks that resulted in no actual fire. 

After watching the reunion, hosted by controversial media personality Phat Joe, fans of the show flooded the TL and made the show trend, as they shared their disappointment.

Here are some of the top reasons (as seen on Twitter) fans listed as having contributed to the reunion show leaving them underwhelmed:

- Kgomotso 'Mrs Icon' Ndungane's absence...

If not for anything more than Kgomotso reminding the wives that her husband is an icon, fans of #RHOD really wanted her to come and own up to some of her “mean girl” moments. They also wanted to hear her response to the dragging they suspected she “intentionally avoided” by ghosting the reunion.

- Nonkanyiso 'Laconco' Conco's “political spinning” of every answer she gave

Tweeps felt that the former president's ex-fiancée never gave a straight answer for any of the questions posed. Laconco kept beating about the bush and giving young riddle when asked about her relationship, which fans didn't appreciate.

- Ayanda Ncwane's tribalism excuse and over-apologetic attitude

The biggest thing tweeps were eager to hear Ayanda defend was the “tribalistic” comments she made in conversation with Laconco about Kgomotso. Her response, when confronted about the issue, flopped like a cake with no rising agent.

It also didn't help that it seemed Ayanda apologised every time her name came up.

Here are some of the reactions below:

