POLL | Should Katlego Maboe have received the best presenter nomination?

The public was split over his nomination, with some expressing reservations considering the cheating scandal and abuse allegations he faces, but others said his personal life should not impact on his career.

Katlego has kept a low profile since he was embroiled in a cheating scandal involving his estranged girlfriend and mother of his son, Monique Muller.

A video of him confessing to Monique went viral at the time. In the video, Katlego admitted to being unfaithful to his partner but he has denied all allegations of abuse.