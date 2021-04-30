TshisaLIVE

POLL | Should Katlego Maboe have received the best presenter nomination?

30 April 2021 - 14:40
Katlego Maboe was taken off air pending the outcome of investigations into abuse allegations levelled against him.
Katlego Maboe was taken off air pending the outcome of investigations into abuse allegations levelled against him.
Image: Jaime Lizamore

TV presenter Katlego Maboe was thrust into the spotlight on Thursday as scores of social media users weighed in on his SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nomination in the best TV presenter category.

The former Espresso Morning Show presenter bagged a nomination for his role in Tropika Island of Treasure. He is up against Devi Sankaree of the Devi Show and Pali Tembe from Afternoon Express, among others. 

The public was split over his nomination, with some expressing reservations considering the cheating scandal and abuse allegations he faces, but others said his personal life should not impact on his career. 

Katlego has kept a low profile since he was embroiled in a cheating scandal involving his estranged girlfriend and mother of his son, Monique Muller.

A video of him confessing to Monique went viral at the time. In the video, Katlego admitted to being unfaithful to his partner but he has denied all allegations of abuse.

READ MORE

Katlego Maboe’s estranged girlfriend Monique Muller speaks out amid legal battle

“I feel like when I am quiet, they win in the court of public opinion by ruining my reputation and painting me to be a person I am not. I can no ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp has replaced Katlego Maboe in OUTsurance ads

Actress and media personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp has become the face of OUTsurance’s short-term insurance advertisements, replacing Katlego ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Katlego Maboe’s estranged wife Monique Muller brings awareness to 16 Days of Activism

Monique joined Rachel Kolisi and the Kolisi Foundation’s efforts to make available information about where to get help if you are a GBV ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Somizi needs to see bank statements for six months if you want to date him TshisaLIVE
  2. Ayanda Thabethe on Duduzane Zuma using his 'parents' connections to get ahead' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | American TikToker says he can't stand Trevor Noah — here's why TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside Prince Kaybee and Maphorisa's twar over 'who pioneered amapiano' TshisaLIVE
  5. Simphiwe Dana: 'Ramaphosa is the worst president we have had' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X