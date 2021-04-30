TshisaLIVE

Siv Ngesi weighs in on 'police treatment' of teen who bullied Lufuno, sparks debate

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 April 2021 - 11:00
Siv Ngesi took aim at the police for their alleged treatment of the 14-year-old girl who bullied Lufuno Mavhunga.
Siv Ngesi took aim at the police for their alleged treatment of the 14-year-old girl who bullied Lufuno Mavhunga.
Image: Via Instagram

Media personality Siv Ngesi ignited a heated debate on social media on Thursday after he weighed in on the arrest of the 14-year-old pupil for the bullying of Lufuno Mavhunga. 

News of Lufuno’s death made headlines after the 15-year-old took her own life by overdosing on pills earlier this month, just hours after being beaten by another pupil. Footage of the incident showing Lufuno being repeatedly slapped in the face went viral on social media.

The 14-year-old was arrested by police earlier this month.

Siv took to Twitter to share his views on the incident and the perceived treatment of the teen by police. 

The TV personality said he didn't understand why the girl was being treated like she was guilty of murder.

So that young 14-year-old girl who was caught on camera bullying the girl who committed suicide is being treated like a brutal criminal ... she is guilty of bullying, not murder! Kids bully ... just saw footage of her in court ... catch the real criminals!” Siv tweeted.

The actor then added, No-one said she is being charged with murder, all I am saying, she mustn’t be treated as such”.

In the wake of the debate sparked by his initial tweets, Siv returned to explain that he was in no way saying bullying shouldn't be addressed.

He backed up his views by suggesting what punitive actions he believed the girl should be subjected to, which included the likes of community service and anger management.

Siv's views sparked a debate among his followers, who weighed in on the comments section. 

While some agreed with Siv, saying the justice system and police ought to remember that at 14 years, the girl was still a child and that while she needed to know that her crime was serious, she should still be treated with love.

Others had a different take on the matter, saying while the teenager was not a murderer, she needed to understand the repercussions of her actions. 

Here are some of the opinions below:

READ MORE

New magistrate will hear case against girl, 14, in Lufuno Mavhunga case

The case of a 14-year-old girl arrested in connection with the assault on schoolgirl Lufuno Mavhunga has been postponed to Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Principal admits to beating at school where Lufuno Mavhunga was bullied

Sunday Times Daily has been reliably informed that Nyambeni Lidzhade hit a pupil with a sjambok kept in his office
News
1 week ago

Makhadzi leaves Mzansi in tears with song dedicated to Lufuno Mavhunga

In the song, Makhadzi pleads with people to leave her alone as she's accepted and loves herself despite their remarks.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ayanda Borotho says ‘bullies are not just the ones wearing school uniforms’

‘You strip people of their dignity and you breed a nation without a conscience. Our children are a reflection and extension of us’
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Somizi needs to see bank statements for six months if you want to date him TshisaLIVE
  2. Ayanda Thabethe on Duduzane Zuma using his 'parents' connections to get ahead' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | American TikToker says he can't stand Trevor Noah — here's why TshisaLIVE
  4. Simphiwe Dana: 'Ramaphosa is the worst president we have had' TshisaLIVE
  5. Dr Tumi's performance at EFF event triggers social media debate TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
X