Siv Ngesi weighs in on 'police treatment' of teen who bullied Lufuno, sparks debate
Media personality Siv Ngesi ignited a heated debate on social media on Thursday after he weighed in on the arrest of the 14-year-old pupil for the bullying of Lufuno Mavhunga.
News of Lufuno’s death made headlines after the 15-year-old took her own life by overdosing on pills earlier this month, just hours after being beaten by another pupil. Footage of the incident showing Lufuno being repeatedly slapped in the face went viral on social media.
The 14-year-old was arrested by police earlier this month.
Siv took to Twitter to share his views on the incident and the perceived treatment of the teen by police.
The TV personality said he didn't understand why the girl was being treated like she was guilty of murder.
“So that young 14-year-old girl who was caught on camera bullying the girl who committed suicide is being treated like a brutal criminal ... she is guilty of bullying, not murder! Kids bully ... just saw footage of her in court ... catch the real criminals!” Siv tweeted.
The actor then added, “No-one said she is being charged with murder, all I am saying, she mustn’t be treated as such”.
No one said she is being charged with murder , all I am saying , she mustn’t be treated as such— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) April 29, 2021
In the wake of the debate sparked by his initial tweets, Siv returned to explain that he was in no way saying bullying shouldn't be addressed.
He backed up his views by suggesting what punitive actions he believed the girl should be subjected to, which included the likes of community service and anger management.
Siv's views sparked a debate among his followers, who weighed in on the comments section.
While some agreed with Siv, saying the justice system and police ought to remember that at 14 years, the girl was still a child and that while she needed to know that her crime was serious, she should still be treated with love.
Others had a different take on the matter, saying while the teenager was not a murderer, she needed to understand the repercussions of her actions.
Here are some of the opinions below:
To add on what you are saying, hopefully without sounding insensitive, it was never her intention to drive the deceased into suicide and i wish we could understand that and realise that that kid never intended for this to happen— Ayabonga (@Ayabonga96) April 29, 2021
Bullying is a real problem. Maybe this will be a wake up call to all bullies. Maybe the time has come to treat bullies like criminals. They cause irreversible damage to other kids and go on as if nothing has happened.— Marc Kelfkens (@kelfiem) April 29, 2021
I don't believe she should be charged with murder, Instead counselling and community service. I think she needs some love maan.— Akhe (@AkheFiltane) April 29, 2021
Brutal criminals start as "14 year old bullies", she needs to know that there are consequences to her actions & her age doesn't make those consequences less hectic.— Mama Black Sheep (@matseko_) April 29, 2021
Thoriso's killers were also "just kids", his parents are without a son today, all the hands of teen-something y/o.