Thomas and Skhumba excited to offer Mzansi a 'morning show with a difference' from Monday

There's excitement on the social media streets as fans count the days left until they welcome the dynamic duo of veteran radio personality Thomas “Bad Boy T” Msengana and comedian-turned-radio host Skhumba on Kaya FM's new breakfast show.

In a three-way interview with TshisaLIVE, Skhumba and Thomas were candid about their feels as their debut nears on May 3.

Skhumba said he is more excited than nervous about the big day.

“We are worried just like you guys because people are always thinking about how bad this thing can be and not looking at how great this can be. We feel like it's going to be great, that this combo is going to go down in the books of morning shows as one of the greatest on radio. Not on Kaya but on radio. They decided to pair us up and we are going to give the show our very best,” said the comedian.

Thomas explained what will set their new show apart from “typical” breakfast shows on adio.

“A breakfast show is very formulated and you can go through all radio stations — I won't mention names — but everybody talks about the same things, does the same things.

“I'm excited to see how far we can take this because we are not doing a breakfast show, we are doing a morning show, and I think that's going to be the difference in the texture of our show.

"You are going to be hanging out with two friends who are just communicating with each other, and whether you are in your car or at home, you are going to be part of our family,” Thomas said.