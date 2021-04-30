WATCH | Actress Phuti Khomo slams trolls telling her not to wear a crop top

Former Muvhango actress Phuti Khomo has hit back at trolls for body shaming her after she shared a picture of herself wearing a crop top.

A visibly annoyed Phuti took to her Instagram to make it clear that the flood of “solutions” on how to deal with “problematic” features on her body were definitely not welcome.

Phuti was not impressed by their comments that she shouldn't wear a crop top because of how her stomach apparently looks.

Check out the snaps below: