'We’ll rise once more' - celebs mourn the death of Zulu Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

Some of Mzansi's famous faces have joined the flood of tributes to Zulu Queen, Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, after news of her death on Thursday.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, confirmed the news on Thursday night.

“It is with the deepest shock and distress that the royal family announces the unexpected passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, regent of the Zulu nation. This has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft. It is true that the Lord alone knows the days that He has allotted to each one of us,” he said.

The queen's death comes just a month after she was appointed regent, following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, and was to hold the position until an official successor was named.

Buthelezi assured the Zulu nation that there is no leadership vacuum in the Zulu nation after the deaths.

Musician and businessman DJ Sbu offered his condolences in a social media post on Friday morning.

“Sad news to wake up to. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has announced the passing of the Regent of the Zulu Nation. Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu has passed away. Lala ngoxolo Mama. I would like to send my deepest condolences to the Royal family, friends, colleagues, loved ones and the entire Zulu Nation. Nxese. Dudu bakithi,” he wrote.

Fellow musician Loyiso Bala responded, saying: “Sad indeed, brother. May Her soul rest in peace.”

Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede was heartbroken at the news, but said the Zulu nation would “rise once more”.

“My heart grieves for the Zulu and Swati Royal Families, but more-so for the Zulu nation. Twice knocked down in such a short space of time, but I am certain we will rise once more. Rest well, Mntfanenkhosi. Ndlunkulu.”