Cute! Maps' sweet birthday tribute to Boity will leave you deep in the feels
Maps Maponyane and Boity Thulo stay serving goals, after the TV host gushed over his “bestie” in a touching social media tribute this week.
The pair, who have fought back dating rumours for more than two years, yet again had tongues wagging when Maps penned a touching birthday message praising Boity.
“It's my bestie's birthday and her name Boitumelo couldn't be more apt for all the joy she brings into people's lives,” Maps wrote in his wish.
He added that the world is “blessed” to have Boity for 31 years, and he can't wait to “see what happens in the next 31 and beyond”.
It's my bestie's birthday and her name Boitumelo couldn't be more apt for all joy she brings into people's lives. The world's been blessed to have you on it for 31 years, and I can't wait to see what happens in the next 31 and beyond.🚀— Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) April 28, 2021
Happy Birthday!!! 🎉🎈🙌🏾 🍾🥂
Love you.❤ pic.twitter.com/uW2SvqDQ4j
Boity responded with her own cute message to Maps, thanking him for his love and support.
“Aaaaw, Mapsy! Thank you so much for your love, support and for always showing up for me! You’re a true gem and our friendship has been one of the best parts of my journey! Love you too, babes!” she wrote.
The pair have always maintained they are just close friends, but Boity joked on her reality show that the two could make a cute couple.
“He is single, I am assuming. I am single. Why don’t we just get married? We would look cute together. Our children would be really pretty. We would be a power couple. No, I am joking.”
She quickly dispelled any dating rumours though, saying, “There is no vibes between me and Maps, we are homies. Geez!”.
That didn't stop the internet rumour mill going into overdrive late last year when Twitter users made the hashtag #MapsEngagedByBoity top the trends list.
Maps took to Twitter to laugh off the claims. “Y'all are ridiculous. Imagine you're minding your own business, and logging on to find out you're engaged!?” he wrote.