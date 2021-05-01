Cute! Maps' sweet birthday tribute to Boity will leave you deep in the feels

Maps Maponyane and Boity Thulo stay serving goals, after the TV host gushed over his “bestie” in a touching social media tribute this week.

The pair, who have fought back dating rumours for more than two years, yet again had tongues wagging when Maps penned a touching birthday message praising Boity.

“It's my bestie's birthday and her name Boitumelo couldn't be more apt for all the joy she brings into people's lives,” Maps wrote in his wish.

He added that the world is “blessed” to have Boity for 31 years, and he can't wait to “see what happens in the next 31 and beyond”.