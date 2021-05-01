Prince Kaybee rubbishes ‘what is meant for you will come': Opportunities don’t know your name

Musician Prince Kaybee has reminded fans that opportunities will come your way if you are proactive about your success.

Taking to Twitter to share advice with his devoted stans, the star wants people to kill the notion that opportunities meant for you will find their way to you, telling them to rather take matters into their own hands.

“I would like you to stop saying 'if it's for you it will come for you'. Opportunities need you to go to them, nothing is coming for you please,” said Prince Kaybee.