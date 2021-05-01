Prince Kaybee rubbishes ‘what is meant for you will come': Opportunities don’t know your name
Musician Prince Kaybee has reminded fans that opportunities will come your way if you are proactive about your success.
Taking to Twitter to share advice with his devoted stans, the star wants people to kill the notion that opportunities meant for you will find their way to you, telling them to rather take matters into their own hands.
“I would like you to stop saying 'if it's for you it will come for you'. Opportunities need you to go to them, nothing is coming for you please,” said Prince Kaybee.
So I would like you to stop saying “if its for you it will come for you”. Opportunities need you to go to them, nothing is coming for you please.— THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) April 27, 2021
He added that "opportunities don’t know your name".
Tweeps weighed in on Prince Kaybee's sentiments, sharing their own thoughts.
Here are some of the responses:
It simply means that someone can be ear-marked for a position that you are also been invited to be interviewed for. When you get to the interview you do so well that the panel resists not to appoint you. It happened to me, it happened to a few people that I know.— WakandaIronDuchess🇿🇦 (@DuchessWakanda) April 28, 2021
I think the meaning is that the opportunities to make use of our gifts and talents will always be around us, we just need to have the courage to seize them. 'What's meant for you is yours'.— Shikū 🇰🇪 (@Shiku_K) April 27, 2021
The star often uses his social media platforms to offer advice to his fans.
Kaybee recently told his followers that no one should get in the way of their dreams.
“No man should stop you from following your dreams to safeguard their insecurities. We can indulge in obedience but if it threatens your future, rather not,”
“I get that the heart suffers under stress, but be aware your gut also takes the blow and it’s a terrible experience of gut discomfort. Your mental health is paramount,” he said.