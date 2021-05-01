TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee rubbishes ‘what is meant for you will come': Opportunities don’t know your name

01 May 2021 - 10:00
Prince Kaybee doesn't believe in the idea 'if its for you it will come for you'.
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee

Musician Prince Kaybee has reminded fans that opportunities will come your way if you are proactive about your success.

Taking to Twitter to share advice with his devoted stans, the star wants people to kill the notion that opportunities meant for you will find their way to you, telling them to rather take matters into their own hands. 

“I would like you to stop saying 'if it's for you it will come for you'. Opportunities need you to go to them, nothing is coming for you please,” said Prince Kaybee.

He added that "opportunities don’t know your name".

Tweeps weighed in on Prince Kaybee's sentiments, sharing their own thoughts.

Here are some of the responses:

The star often uses his social media platforms to offer advice to his fans.

Kaybee recently told his followers that no one should get in the way of their dreams.

“No man should stop you from following your dreams to safeguard their insecurities. We can indulge in obedience but if it threatens your future, rather not,” 

“I get that the heart suffers under stress, but be aware your gut also takes the blow and it’s a terrible experience of gut discomfort. Your mental health is paramount,” he said. 

