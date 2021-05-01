Winnie Ntshaba honours her late mother with unveiling ceremony

Two-and-a-half years after losing her mother, former Generations actress Winnie Ntshaba has unveiled a tombstone on her grave.

The star's family recently gathered for an unveiling ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal.

Winnie took to Instagram to post pictures of the ceremony, sharing her hope that she would be reunited with her mother again some day.

“What a beautiful weekend we had as the Ntshabas, unveiling our mom’s tombstone ekhaya. Lilele iqhawe, and we have hope that we will reunite with her one day,” Winnie said.

She went on to thank everyone who made the day as wonderful as it was.