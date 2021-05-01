Winnie Ntshaba honours her late mother with unveiling ceremony
Two-and-a-half years after losing her mother, former Generations actress Winnie Ntshaba has unveiled a tombstone on her grave.
The star's family recently gathered for an unveiling ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal.
Winnie took to Instagram to post pictures of the ceremony, sharing her hope that she would be reunited with her mother again some day.
“What a beautiful weekend we had as the Ntshabas, unveiling our mom’s tombstone ekhaya. Lilele iqhawe, and we have hope that we will reunite with her one day,” Winnie said.
She went on to thank everyone who made the day as wonderful as it was.
Winnie's friend and former colleague Sophie Ndaba was one of several friends at the ceremony to offer her support, and Winnie thanked all those who had become like family to her.
“Friends that become family. I have no words to express my gratitude to you! God my Father will reward you according to His riches in glory, you deserve a heavenly reward. I love you my friends. Thank you. I am sure mom was happy to see you all there,” she wrote, in tribute to them.
Speaking on her loss in an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2018, Winnie said she realised the importance of seeing every day as a gift from God.
The Herd actress told TshisaLIVE her mom died suddenly in November last year and because of the devastating loss, she's had to reorganise her time to ensure that her family occupies the top spots on her priority list.
“At the moment, I am busy being a mother and taking care of me. Strengthening my relationship with God. After losing our mother in November last year I realised 'Winnie, you have to take care of you'.
“I take each day as a gift from God. I've had to really focus on it because with my mother's death it was sudden. Today she was with us then the following day she was gone just like that,” she explained.