Phumeza Mdabe pens emotional love letter to herself: 'I could have easily ended up a drug addict or homeless'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
02 May 2021 - 08:00
Image: Instagram/ Phumeza Mdabe

Actress and former Our Perfect Wedding host Phumeza Mdabe has preached self-love, celebrating herself in a touching social media post this week.

Taking to Instagram, Phumeza reflected on her journey in life so far and shared how her story could have turned out so much differently.

Posting a picture of herself as a child, she wrote: “I’m so proud of you. You have come a long way. So many obstacles, you could have easily been a drug addict or landed on the streets but because God knew the hairs on your head before you were even conceived, by his grace, you were able to make something out of nothing,” she wrote.

She admitted that the journey had not been easy but she was proud of what she had achieved so far.

“I would choose you over and over again,” she added.

Actress Enhle Mbali also praised the star in the comments section, hailing her as “a soul in light”.

Tshepi Vundla remarked that Phumeza still had the same smile.

Actress Thuli Thabethe called her friend “resilience personified”.

“More love, power and strength to you babygirl,” she added.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

