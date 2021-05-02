TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Somizi’s Cape Town weekday getaway

02 May 2021 - 16:00
Somizi has views of the Mother City on his latest vacation!
Image: Somizi's Instagram

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung took a weekday break to Cape Town, and Mzansi is just living for the views of the Mother City!

Taking to Instagram to show off his latest getaway, the star was seen chilling in a villa overlooking the upmarket Camps Bay and the ocean.

Somizi was also living his best life on a yacht and went for a swim at sunset.

BFF musician Vusi Nova was also partying it up.

It was definitely a Somgaga vacay!

Have a look for yourself:

The star often takes time away to leave the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg behind.

Earlier this year, Somizi let fans know that he and Vusi would be taking a “bestication” or best friend vacation every two weeks. The bestication also doubled up as a “business and pleasure” long weekend for the hard-working best friends. 

The star revealed he and Vusi were inspired by 2020 to make the most of life.

“We promised each other that 2021 we are doing vacations every 2 weeks. So far, so good. 

“Happiness and living lives between me and him. Memories for life,” he captioned one of the posts from their last trip to Swaziland. 

