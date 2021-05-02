WATCH | King Ro has granny Connie Ferguson wrapped around his little finger - and it’s so cute

Actress Connie Ferguson is totes smitten with her grandson Ronewa, aka King Ro, and when he turned six recently the actress couldn’t help but gush about her love for the young king.

Connie took to her Insta to admit Ro has her wrapped around his little finger.

“If there’s one person who has me wrapped around their little finger it is King Ro! Lesedi and I have bumped heads quite a bit because grandma tends to be a lot more lenient in some instances! But he’s the only boy in the house! And he’s my grandson! And I love him so!” Connie said.

The jolly grandma went on to sing Ro’s praises as the best grandson ever, and wished him a long and successful life.

“He is the life of the party, the heart of our home, the funny guy, the strong guy, the sensitive guy, the superstar!

“Happy birthday, my Roro! I love you so much, my boy! I can’t imagine this life without you in it! God bless and keep you healthy, strong and happy!” she said.

Obvs in his blood, at age six Ronewa is already a fave on social media.

This is largely thanks to his cuteness every time he featured on his parents’ or grandparents’ social media, and the fact that a few of his pictures became popular as memes.

The child-star is also following in his grandmother’s footsteps as an actor and has already made his debut on the fifth season of Rockville.

Read Connie’s full heartfelt caption below: